July 29, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the next re-signing for the 2025-26 season. Goaltender, Nolan Egbert has officially re-signed a standard PTO for the season and is set to enter his third season with the Black Bears. He joins Connor McAnanama as the second goaltender to re-sign.

Nolan has been the goaltender of record in 37 games the last two seasons. This past year he posted a record of 15-3-0 with a .890 SV% and 3.23 GAA. He recorded his first and second, professional shutouts against the Danbury Hat Tricks and Dashers Hockey Club. Egbert started the season winning his first five starts.

Egbert is the ninth re-signee from the 2025 Commissioners Cup championship team. He joins Anderson, Kirkby, McAnanama, Stone, and Thompson as players who will be playing in at least their third full-season in Binghamton.

