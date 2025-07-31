Prowlers Add Trio in Blockbuster Deal

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced they acquired three players from the Monroe Moccasins in exchange for forward Tucker Scantlebury. Defenseman Nicholas Favaro and forwards Connor Bizal and Blake Anderson will head to Port Huron.

"To be able to get three high-quality pieces in return, made this something we couldn't pass up," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham.

Favaro split his second pro season last year between the Moccasins and SPHL's Macon Mayhem. He ended the year in Monroe with seven points in 15 games after 14 points in 32 games with Macon. The blueliner spent his first pro season in the ECHL with the Cincinnati Cyclones and Wichita Thunder where he put up a goal and an assist in 21 games. Favaro played his college hockey at Curry College and was a teammate of Reid Cooper there. He received national and conference recognition after a 33-point senior season in 2022-23.

"Favaro is an ECHL quality defenseman who comes from one of the top NCAA programs in the country," Graham said. "He is a massive addition for us and we are very excited to get to add him to our back end."

Bizal is a rookie who spent the last four years at Buffalo State University. He finished his NCAA DIII career with 52 points in 100 games and was an alternate captain for three seasons. Bizal played his junior hockey in the Eastern Hockey League and captained the Boston Jr. Rangers to an EHL championship in 2020-21.

"Connor is someone we've had on our radar after I went to watch him play in person last November," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "He's a gifted player that can play at both ends of the arena. He's a willing back-checker and is trusted in defensive situations. He also has a very quick release and good offensive instincts that will make him a threat. Connor has a high ceiling and we have big plans for him this season."

Anderson tallied 21 goals and 40 points in 55 games as a rookie for the Moccasins last year. The speedy winger turned pro after a four-year junior career that included stops in the GMHL, KIJHL and USPHL Premier. In his final junior season as a member of the Bradford Rattlers, Anderson led the GMHL with 51 goals in 41 games, was named a GMHL MVP and won a championship.

"Anderson was a 20 goal scorer last season, and was just under a point-per-game. He is a good skater with great offensive instincts," Graham said.

Scantlebury spent the last three years as a Prowler and had 104 points in 104 games. He also spent time in the SPHL with 12 points in 34 games. Scantlebury was an alternate captain in 2024-25.

"I really appreciate everything Tucks gave to our organization," Graham said. "He is a warrior and fierce competitor. His contributions helped shape the culture we have today. At the end of the day, it is important for me to do right by all of my players, and we found a better fit for what he will need to continue playing."

