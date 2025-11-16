Ryan Hunter the Overtime Hero as Columbus Wins a Thriller over Biloxi

Published on November 16, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - November 16, 2025 - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Biloxi Breakers by a final score of 7-6 in overtime on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Tyler Roy was in net for the River Dragons, while Josh Rosenzweig started in goal for the Breakers.

Chiwetin Blacksmith opened the scoring for Columbus at 8:15 of the first period, finishing off a terrific passing sequence.

Khaden Henry tied the game for Biloxi after a rapid rush up the ice, making it 1-1.

At 15:11, while shorthanded, Benjamin Pizzimenti scored his first of two on the night, giving the Dragons the advantage.

Biloxi scored three times in the second period, with Khaden Henry, Jaroslav Yevdokimov, and Declan Conway finding the back of the net.

Columbus had just one goal in the second period, with Chiwetin Blacksmith netting his second of the night.

In the third period, Biloxi scored twice, and Columbus lit the lamp three times. Alex Strojohann, Cody Wickline, and Benjamin Pizzimenti helped the River Dragons force overtime.

In the extra session, Ryan Hunter ended the contest with an impressive net drive. The goal for Hunter was his third in his last two games.

"Overall, I'm happy we won, but not with how we played," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "Good teams find a way to win, but we should never have been in that situation. We didn't move the puck well, our forwards were a bit lazy coming back, and we were out of sync. I'm glad we still pulled it out, though. Our penalty kill was excellent, scoring twice shorthanded, which was a real positive. But overall, we need to be better."

Tyler Roy earned the win in net for the River Dragons, making 26 saves on 32 shots.

Columbus will remain on home ice next weekend, battling the Breakers on Friday and Saturday night. Get your tickets!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2025

Ryan Hunter the Overtime Hero as Columbus Wins a Thriller over Biloxi - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.