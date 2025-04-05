Moccasins Fall to River Dragons, 4-2, Columbus Tightens Grip on Third Place

April 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA - The Columbus River Dragons continued their late-season surge with a 4-2 win over the Monroe Moccasins on Friday night at Monroe Civic Center, strengthening their hold on third place in the Continental Division standings.

Columbus (26-15-4-4-2, 94 points) has now won its last six straight against Monroe. The Moccasins (18-22-8-1-3, 71 points) remain in the playoff hunt but are running out of time with four games left in the regular season. Dustin Jesseau gave Monroe an early lead, scoring just 1:50 into the first period off a deflection. Columbus responded at 11:01 when Cody Wickline buried the tying goal from the slot.

The River Dragons pulled ahead in the second. Alex Storjohann scored at 7:32, and just 1:14 later, Loik Plouffe extended the lead to 3-1, netting his first FPHL goal.. Trygve Many Guns brought the Moccasins back within one at 10:30 of the third period, but Monroe couldn't find the equalizer despite a 38-28 edge in shots.

Storjohann sealed the game with an empty-net goal, his second of the night with 1:07 remaining in regulation. The teams will meet one final time in the regular season tomorrow night at 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.