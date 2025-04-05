FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

April 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







PORT HURON PROWLERS at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Down Port Huron 6-3, Sweep Prowlers

Salak and Pestuka each tally four points each in win

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - Following a 5-1 victory on Friday evening, the Carolina Thunderbirds finished off a weekend sweep of the Port Huron Prowlers with a 6-3 win on Saturday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 3,025 fans.

In the 1st period, Carolina (39-11-4) opened the scoring just over the midway mark. The Thunderbirds won an attacking zone draw and Jiri Pestuka wired home his 20th goal of the season putting Carolina ahead, 1-0. Port Huron (30-18-6) could not figure out Thunderbirds netminder, Boris Babik, who saved all nine shots he saw in the 1st.

The Prowlers tied the contest 4:15 into the 2nd period with Reggie Millette snapping one past Babik, but the Thunderbirds responded. Jan Salak rocketed home a shot from the top of the circles putting Carolina ahead, 2-1. Zach White then beat Port Huron goalie, Reid Cooper, on a breakaway to give the Thunderbirds a 3-1 lead, 12:16 into the frame. Joe Kennedy grew the lead to three with 3:24 remaining in the frame with assists from Salak and Pestuka as the Thunderbirds took a 4-1 lead into the final 20 minutes.

Salak got his second goal of the night on the power play 1:14 into the 3rd while Roman Kraemer sniped his 24th goal of the year 9:38 into the period, putting the Thunderbirds up, 6-1. Matt Graham and Alex Johnson both scored consolation goals within the final two minutes but the Thunderbirds rolled to a 6-3 win over Port Huron in a contest that saw 124 penalty minutes.

With the win, the Thunderbirds now sit in first place in the Continental Division with a one-point lead over the Athens Rock Lobsters.

Carolina finishes the regular season next weekend with a two-game series in Monroe, Lousiana against the Monroe Moccasins. Puck drop on Friday night for game one is set for 8:00 p.m. EDT from the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, Louisiana.

Prowlers Fall as Game Gets Out of Hand in Carolina

by Will Wiegelman

Winston-Salem, NC - A game that was out of hand on the scoreboard early in the third, got out of hand physically late in the frame as the Carolina Thunderbirds took down the Port Huron Prowlers 6-3 at Fairgrounds Arena on April 5. The game was called with 18 seconds left after the final fray of the night.

Jiri Pestuka scored the only goal of the opening period, potting a rebound off a faceoff play.

Early in the second, Reggie Millette ripped a shot from the high slot to tie things up. A few minutes later, another set faceoff play led to Jan Salak restoring the Carolina lead. Zach White converted on a breakaway and Joe Kennedy made it 4-1 before the end of the period.

Carolina added two more in the third before things really broke loose. With just over three minutes to go, a scrum in the crease continued behind the net where Prowlers forward Daniel Chartrand and Thunderbirds goaltender Boris Babik met. Babik took Chartrand's helmet off his head and tossed it. They both got ten-minute misconducts.

After Port Huron got a pair of power play goals, things escalated in the final minute. Alex Johnson and Jan Salak fought. Coaches Chris Paulin and Steve Harrison got into it on the benches and both were asked to leave. The referees decided to wind down the rest of the clock without dropping the puck again.

Millette and Matt Graham finished with a goal and two assists apiece. Reid Cooper gave up five goals on 27 shots in 41:14 before being pulled and took the loss.

Salak and Pestuka led the way with four points apiece. White and Roman Kraemer had a goal and assist each and Gus Ford added a pair of helpers. Babik made 37 stops on 38 shots before leaving the game.

The Prowlers wrap up the regular season against the Motor City Rockers on April 11 and 12. Friday's game is fan appreciation night at McMorran Place and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

On Barr's Retirement Night Sea Wolves Stumble 5-1

by Jon Kliment

Biloxi, MS - One day removed from a blowout 11-3 score the Sea Wolves tested themselves against the second place team in the Empire Division again. After a pregame ceremony honoring the Captain Justin Barr's retirement and his number being raised to the rafters it seemed as though the night was set for something memorable.

Though no scoring came through in the first period a high hit by Carter Eha started a tussle and earned the Sea Wolves a 5 minute major penalty for an illegal hit to the head that turned into a five on three on a Philip Wong high sticking call. The Sea Wolves weathered the storm to the end of the first and saw Richie Parent stand tall in net.

With a 5 on 3 advantage it didn't take Danbury long to cash in as just 22 seconds into the second period Jonny Ruiz ripped a shot from the top of the circle that found a way past Parent for the 1-0 lead. Though the Sea Wolves killed off the remainder of the major penalty the Hat Tricks continued to pressure and at 7:39 Aleksander Vasilyev found the back of the net for the 2-0 lead. Another 1:45 later Cory Anderson netted his second of the weekend to give Danbury a commanding 3-0 lead. The Sea Wolves found a way to chip away while on the power play a cross zone pass from Lucas Piekarczyk found Don Carter Jr who slung one past Frankie McClendon to close the gap to 3-1.

Despite multiple power plays and opportunities the Sea Wolves couldn't battle back any closer. Danbury's Jacob Ratcliffe took advantage of the pulled netminder for the 4-1 edge before Anderson buried his second of the night on an odd angle shot past Parent to make it 5-1.

Parent stopped 28 of 32 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves close out their season next Friday and Saturday night in Baton Rouge. Follow along on Youtube!

Hat Tricks Clinch Two-Seed in Empire, Glide to 5-1 Win Over Mississipp

by Wyatt Kopelman

Biloxi, MS - The Danbury Hat Tricks scored three unanswered goals in the second period and defeated the Mississippi Sea Wolves, 5-1, on Saturday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. With the win and a Port Huron Prowlers loss, the Hat Tricks have clinched the 2nd spot in the Empire Division.

In a scoreless game in the second period, co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz sniped home the go-ahead goal from the right circle on a centering pass from the goal line 22 seconds in. The 31-year-old forward has scored goals in back-to-back games and has netted five in his last five outings.

Aleksandr Vasilyev scored off an offensive-zone faceoff, potting a free puck at the bottom of the left circle to move Danbury ahead, 2-0, at 7:39. The 35-year-old forward now has a seven-game point streak (6-9-15) and has scored goals (4) in four of the last five contests.

With nearly 9 ÃÂ½ minutes elapsed in the second, Cory Anderson sniped home a centering pass from Josh Newberg in the slot to extend Danbury's lead to three.

Jacob Ratcliffe scored an empty-net goal with 1:17 left in the third, his second goal in as many contests. Anderson buried the fifth goal of the game for the Hat Tricks in the top left corner, his second goal of the game, 28 seconds before the buzzer. The forward of Bakersfield, Calif., tied his season-high in goals, tallying two for the first time since Feb. 2 at HC Venom (5-4W).

The first period was filled with standout goaltending as Frankie McClendon and Mississippi goalie Richie Parent,combined for 25 saves in the frame.

Just more than three minutes into the first, Mississippi's Carter Eha struck Vadim Frolov's head, causing Frolov to leave the game for medical care. Eha was ejected on the check and Frolov did not return.

Danbury's penalty kill held clear in seven opportunities (7-for-8), despite allowing a power play goal to Don Carter Jr. at 11:38 that sliced its advantage to 3-1.

McClendon stopped 41 shots in 42 faced, allowing just one goal for the first time since Feb. 10, 2024, at Blue Ridge (3-1W) as a Carolina Thunderbirds goalie. The ninth-year netminder improved to 10-1-1 and is one win shy of tying his single-season-high in wins (11) from his 2022-23 campaign in Danbury.

Up next, the Hat Tricks finish their three-game road trip at Binghamton on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

HC VENOM at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS

Double Hat Tricks Carry 'Cats to 3rd Straight Win, 10-1

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA - Before a crowd of 1,712 on BOGO Ticket Night at Hitachi Energy Arena, the Blue Ridge Bobcats put on an offensive onslaught for the fans in Roar County, with two players netting hat tricks en route to a season high 10 goal output and a 10-1 win over HC Venom. The Bobcats finish the season series against their cross-division foes 7-0-1, and earned their third consecutive victory.

One goal per side came in the opening frame. Brandon Reller one-timed home his first of the night, off a feed from Carson Andreoli at the 8:55 mark of the first. The Venom survived a Bobcats onslaught and got help from a crossbar and two posts and were able to tie the game late in the first on a delayed penalty call thanks to Connor Craig.

For the third straight contest, a feline flurry of 4-plus middle frame markers followed as Blue Ridge this time netted 5 goals in the second period.

The onslaught began nearly 6 minutes in when Filip Hlavac blasted a one timer and popped the water bottle behind Rahul Sharma off a feed from Mike Mercurio. Less than 4 minutes later, Hunter Godmere lifted the stick of Ricards Jelenskis at the center red line and entered the offensive zone on a 2-on-0 with captain Danny Martin. Godmere waited out Sharma and fed Martin with a perfect backhand saucer pass, and the captain tapped home the Bobcats third of the contest.

5 minutes later, Martin returned the favor to Godmere as he blasted one home to push the lead to 4-1. Damon Furuseth followed 57 seconds later with a one time blast of his own for the fifth of the night. Reller wrapped the second with his second of the night with just over two minutes left.

Four more followed in the third, begun by Andreoli on a feed from Reller to make it 6-1. Reller then smashed home another one-timer at the 7:12 mark of the third to sinch his second professional hat trick. Godmere completed his second hat trick in as many nights with the final two goals of the evening, 2:29 apart.

Greg Hussey and Connor Green combined for the win in goal, and were named co-third stars of the game. Godmere and Reller received second and first star honors respectively with their hat tricks. Also of note, Carson Andreoli completed the rare "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" with his goal, two assists, and a scrap with Steven Ford.

The Bobcats wrap up the regular season next week at home when they host the Dashers for Fan Appreciation Weekend. Tickets are available by calling 276-335-2100 or visiting blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at MONROE MOCCASINS

MOCCASINS ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION WITH 4-2 LOSS TO RIVER DRAGONS

by Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins' postseason hopes officially came to an end Saturday night with a 4-2 loss to the Columbus River Dragons at Monroe Civic Center.

Monroe (18-23-8-1-3, 71 points) outshot Columbus 32-18 but was undone by a three-goal second period from the visitors. The win extended the River Dragons' dominance over Monroe to seven straight games and strengthened their grip on the No. 3 seed in the Continental Division standings. Columbus improved to 27-15-4-4-2 (96 points) with the victory.

Scott Coash opened the scoring for the Moccasins at 12:16 of the first period, recording his 14th of the season. But after a slow start, Columbus found its footing in the second.

Cody Wickline tied the game at 5:23, and despite a quick response from Khaden Henry to restore Monroe's lead, the River Dragons took control. Austin Daae made it 2-2 at 10:54. Then Tristan Reid gave Columbus its first lead of the night at 15:52 to make it 3-2.

Monroe pushed hard in the third, generating consistent pressure, but Columbus goaltender Trevor Babin turned aside every shot in the final frame. With the Moccasins' net empty in the final minute, Nash Hatcher buried the insurance goal at 19:39 to seal the win.

Saturday's game was also Retro Night at the Civic Center, as the Moccasins paid tribute to the history of hockey in Monroe. The team will close out its inaugural FPHL season next weekend, aiming to finish on a high note despite missing the postseason.

RIVER DRAGONS COMPLETE WEEKEND SWEEP OF MOCCASINS

by Tom Callahan

Monroe, LA - The Columbus River Dragons secured eight out of a possible nine points in Monroe against the Moccasins after a 4-2 win on Saturday night.

Trailing 1-0 heading into the second period, Cody Wickline continued his hot play with a power play marker at 5:23 to tie the game up. After falling behind again, Columbus would score twice more in the period to take the lead for good, the first from Austin Daae and the second off the stick of rookie Tristan Reid for the eventual game-winning goal.

Despite a strong third period push from Monroe, it would be Nash Hatcher's first pro goal into an empty net that secured the victory for Columbus.

The penalty-filled affair featured nine power plays for each side, with each team scoring once with the man advantage.

Trevor Babin made 30 saves for the win.

Notes:

Three River Dragons rookies scored their first pro goals on the weekend: Joel Texmo, Loik Plouffe and Hatcher.

The River Dragons finished the season series against Monroe with a 10-1-0 mark, and were perfect in all five games on the road.

Columbus only plays 54 games this season, and will host the Athens Rock Lobsters next weekend on Friday and Saturday night to end the regular season.

Columbus heads back to the Civic Center to host the Athens Rock Lobsters Friday night at 7:35 pm and Saturday at 7:05 pm. Saturday is the final Family Four Pack game of the season presented by Chick-fil-A Midland and Kissin' 99.3, and for just $40 you get four tickets to the game, plus four hot dogs, four Pepsi products, four popcorn, and four Chick-fil-A coupons. These will sell out so buy yours today at RDragonsMerch.com!

MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at DASHERS of DANVILLE

DRAMA IN THE DAVE ENDS IN A DASHERS W!

by Devin Dobek

Danville, IL - On a night in which the Dashers donned "Historic Orange" specialty jerseys to honor their 3 professional eras and Justin Brausen's 400th FPHL game, there just was some sort of magic in the air. In a back and forth barnburner, Ilnur Madiarov's 5-goal night helped fuel the Dashers to a dramatic shootout victory in front of a raucous crowd.

The game began with another hot and heavy start between both sides. It was not a physical chapter by any means but an offensive explosion. It took just 63 seconds for Nick Gullo to pot his 4th as a Rocker and 2nd in as many nights on his former roommate Parker Rutherford to give Motor an early 1-0 edge. But the Dashers were ready to respond, with Ilnur Madiarov tipping home a Zack Slinger shot from the point to beat Sommerfelt and even the score just 2 minutes later at 1. Back and forth we went. Minutes later former Rocker now Dasher Tim Delaney took another first period penalty to put the Rockers back a man up for the first time tonight. Motor didn't hesitate to put their top unit to work and cashed in with the captain Josh Colten potting his team high 11th power play mark of the season. Similar to last night, the shots heavily favored the visitors early on, but the Dashers were just about ready to turn it on. With inside 5 minutes to go, Ilnur Madiarov sniped from the far circle to tie the game up at 2, his second of the night. And finally to cap off the hottest period by a Dasher this season, 2:30 later Madiarov completed a first period hat trick with a back-hand shelf shot to pull the home squad ahead at 3-2. The Dashers outshot Motor 18-13 in the opening frame.

With the crowd into it, the boys were ready to roll in period 2 carrying a one-goal lead. It was a lethargic start for both sides, with not a lot of shots or pressure. But then the barn door was opened as wide as possible for the Dashers when Eli RIvers was given a 5-minute major for slashing Quinn O'Reilly. The Dashers power-play struggled throughout the entirety of the major penalty. The Rockers clogged passing lanes and blocked a flurry of shots, all the while creating clears and turnovers. Shorthanded, Motor created a 2 on 1 opportunity the other way. Ultimately Cory Checco found Brendan Ronan all alone who beat Rutherford to tie the game at 3. The teams continued to exchange opportunities until Tim Delaney fired a screened shot from the point that found the twine for his first with the Dashers to pull them ahead against his former team at 4-3. Once again, the fun wouldn't last long, as just over a minute later a blocked shot took a funky bounce over to Brendan Ronan who lit the lamp for his second of the night to even the game at 4. The Dashers led in shots 29-19 through 2 periods, and the stage was set for someone to be a hero in the final chapter.

We knew there would be drama, but nobody had any idea how this one would end. It was another back and forth start to the frame, with fans holding their breath in anticipation. Fittingly, Justin Brausen, on a night in which he was honored, broke the deadlock burying a 2-on-1 from Ian Erdman and it was 5-4. It was the loudest the Palmer had been all season, but it only lasted 23 seconds. Brendan Ronan completed his first career hat-trick to bring a deafening silence over the Dasher faithful with the equalizer. Now it was really time to dig deep. And who else would step up but two of the hottest players on the home squad. Forcing a turnover at the blue line, Uturo found Madiarov for his 4th of the contest with just inside 5 minutes to play. But of course when it comes to the Dashers, you gotta watch out for the ghosts. With their goalie pulled, Hunter Hall tied the game at 6 with a rebound tally that sat every fan on their feet back down to their seats. This game would need extra time.

Coming into tonight, the Dashers were the only team in the FPHL without a win in extra time. In overtime, posts were hit, saves were made, but still no winner had been determined. The shots at the end of overtime were 50-31 in favor of the Dashers. It was now time for the first shootout the Dashers had participated in all season, with high stakes and anticipation at an all-time high.

In the shootout, Motor went with Ronan, Rivers, and Colten. Rutherford, with the help of a crossbar, turned aside all 3 shots. Ilnur Madiarov completed a game he will tell his grandkids about with the lone goal in the shootout, lifting the Dashers to a 7-6 barnburner victory. The win marks the first Dasher home victory in 162 days, and the crowd waltzed out of the arena in jubilation.

The two teams will cap off their 7-game season series tomorrow at 4:05 inside the David S. Palmer Arena.

WATERTOWN WOLVES at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Watertown Offense Erupts, but Zydeco Clinch Playoff Spot Despite 7-3 Loss

by Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco entered Saturday night with their postseason hopes hanging in the balance, and while they ran into a red-hot Watertown Wolves squad, fate would swing their way thanks to a little help from Columbus.

The Wolves came out flying, netting two quick goals in the opening five minutes. Former Zydeco defenseman Matthew Gordon opened the scoring for Watertown just 3:55 into the first, and just over a minute later, Domenic Della Civita doubled the lead on the power play. Despite the early setback, the Zydeco showed resilience as Elijah Wilson found the back of the net in the second, pulling Baton Rouge within one. Dmitry Kuznetsov would add another to keep the game within reach, but Watertown's offense proved too much to handle.

Davide Gaeta completed a hat trick for the Wolves, scoring in each period, and Trevor Lord chipped in two of his own, including the empty net dagger in the final seconds. Chase DiBari and Trevor Grasby each tallied four assists in a dominant showing for the home side.

While the scoreboard wasn't in Baton Rouge's favor, the bigger win came off the ice. With the Monroe Moccasins falling 4-2 to the Columbus River Dragons, the Zydeco officially clinched a spot in the postseason for the first time in franchise history. Playoff hockey is coming to Baton Rouge.

Between the pipes, it was a tough night for Bailey Stephens, who turned aside 24 of 30 shots, seeing his record dip to 11-6-3. On the other end, former Zydeco netminder Breandan Colgan stood tall with 44 saves on 47 shots, good for a .971 save percentage, improving his record to 17-13-3.

Despite the loss, Baton Rouge's playoff dreams are now a reality. The final week of the regular season will determine their seeding, but the Zydeco are officially in.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025

