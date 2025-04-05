Game Preview: Hat Tricks at Mississippi Sea Wolves: April 5, 2025

April 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







LAST TIME OUT

Gleb Bandurkin led the offensive charge for Hat Tricks with a career night, scoring four goals-including his third-career hat trick-as Danbury routed the Mississippi Sea Wolves, 11-3, at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Friday. Bandurkin's first goal came just 1:33 into the contest, and he followed it up with another quick strike just over three minutes later. He completed his hat trick late in the second period, marking Danbury's fifth hat trick of the season and the first since Chase Harwell's on March 21.

Vadim Frolov and Aleksandr Vasilyev each recorded season-high six-point performances, becoming just the fourth and fifth players in franchise history to reach that mark in a single game. Frolov tallied two goals and four assists, while Vasilyev set a franchise record with six assists, including the helper on Bandurkin's fourth goal. Vasilyev also extended his point streak to six games, totaling 13 points over that stretch.

Danbury dominated offensively from the start, opening the game with four unanswered goals. Despite Mississippi breaking through late in the first, the Hat Tricks continued their scoring barrage in the second period. Captain and co-head coach Jonny Ruiz added a goal early in the middle frame, and Jacob Ratcliffe, Chase Harwell, Cory Anderson, and Bandurkin all found the back of the net to push Danbury's goal total to a season-high 11-all scored at even strength.

Mississippi managed three goals, with Austin Langworthy, Noah Hippolyte-Smith, and Philip Wong each tallying for the home side. Goaltender Conor McCollum stopped 19 shots for Danbury to earn his 21st win of the season, improving his record to 21-13-6.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Danbury faces off with Mississippi for the second time this weekend after scoring a season-high eleven goals on Friday. Before the opening game of the weekend, the two teams had not seen each other since the 2022-23 season, when the Hat Tricks went 1-2-0-1 in the series. The Hat Tricks lost the first two games (3-2SOL & 5-4L) on Jan. 13-14 in Mississippibefore splitting the following two (5-3L & 9-4W) in Danbury on March 24-25. Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz logged two goals, each scored in the first period and tallied an assist in Danbury's 9-4 win.

Prior to their four-game series two seasons ago, the two sides had never dueled dating back to Danbury's inaugural season (2019-20).

ABOUT THE SEA WOLVES

Mississippi enters tonight's matchup in last place in the Continental Division and has officially been eliminated from the Commissioner's Cup playoffs. At 10-39-3-1 (35 points), the Sea Wolves trail Monroe by 35 points for sixth place in their division and sport the worst goal differential (-124) in their division.

Before allowing a season-most 11 goals to the Hat Tricks on Friday, the Sea Wolves had a rough four-game road trip, falling to Motor City (8-3L) and Port Huron (6-0L) on March 21-22 before taking a weekend sweep at Monroe (5-2L & 6-2L) last weekend. The Sea Wolves entered the third period of Friday's game trailing by just one but allowed three goals to the Moccasins in the final 20 minutes. Saturday's loss for Mississippi saw another one-goal deficit after the first before the Sea Wolves allowed three in the second.

In the second weekend of March, Mississippi rode a five-game win streak marking its longest of the season. The Sea Wolves swept Baton Rouge (March 8-9) and took a three-game set against the Dashers (March 14-16) during a five-game homestand. But their sudden success didn't keep their playoff hopes alive following a 12-game losing streak from Jan. 11-Feb. 15.

Mississippi's top points producer is Brendan Hussey, who has 28 in 47 games and is tied with Sam Turner for the team lead in assists (18). Hussey has nine multi-point outings this season, his latest against the Dashers (2g, 1a) on March 16 (4-0W). Dalton Anderson is the leading goal scorer for the Sea Wolves (18).

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

The Hat Tricks are fresh off their largest goal output of the season (11) against Mississippi on Friday, amassing double-digit for the second time this season (Feb. 1 at HCV, 10-4W), as they try to split the four-game Continental portion of their schedule. Danbury looks to string together back-to-back wins and sweep the lone trip to Mississippi following two losses last weekend to Binghamton. With the win on Friday, the Hat Tricks improved to 14-4-2-2 in games following a loss and have won five of their last six (4-1-0-1) following defeats. Additionally, Danbury has won six of its last nine contests with those victories being decided by an average of 4.3 goals, thanks largely to 9-0 and 11-3 wins over the Dashers Hockey Club and Sea Wolves, respectively. Additionally, the team has won 22 of their last 31 games (18-6-3-4) while securing points in 23 of the past 27 contests. They will not return to Danbury until Saturday, April 12 for their regular season finale against Watertown.

With just three games left in the regular season, Danbury is 26-14-8-5 (94 points) and has a six-point lead on Port Huron for second place in the Empire Division. The Prowlers had their season-long nine-game win streak snapped Friday in Carolina (5-1L). Before the defeat, Port Huron swept Motor City in a home-and-home series by a combined 10 goals last weekend. Simply, a regulation win for the Hat Tricks on Saturday and a Prowlers regulation loss would clinch the two-seed for Danbury.

Danbury's power play is third (24.3%) in the FPHL with 51 goals, tied with Athens for the third most. The Hat Tricks have cashed in on the power play in five of their last six games with at least one opportunity (5-for-30). On the penalty kill, Danbury ranks 11th in the FPHL (78.5%) and has allowed the sixth-most goals (46). Yet, its kill has delivered in 31 of its last 36 (86.1%) opportunities. The Hat Tricks have scored 12 shorthanded goals, four behind Binghamton for the league lead.

Gleb Bandurkin tops the Hat Tricks in points (61) and goals (32) after recording his team-high third hat trick and four goals on Friday. Jacob Ratcliffe is Danbury's assists leader (37) followed by Aleksandr Vasilyev (36) and Josh Labelle (34). Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz is tied with Watertown's Trevor Lord for the FPHL lead in shorthanded goals (5).

THE RUSSIAN LINE

The trio of Gleb Bandurkin, Vadim Frolov, and Aleksandr Vasilyev combined for 17 points in the Hat Tricks' 11-3 win over Mississippi on Friday. Bandurkin registered his third-career hat trick and first four-goal outing in a five-point performance. The 25-year-old has notched 16 points (7g, 9a) over his past 10 games. Frolov, who posted two goals-including the game-winner-and four assists, pushed his point total to 17 (4g, 13a) over the previous 10 games. Vasilyev, 35, contributed a franchise-best six assists to extend his point streak to six games (5-8-13) and is one off the team lead for helpers (36) in just 32 games. Frolov and Vasilyev join Dustin Jeseau, Luke Richards, and Jonny Ruiz as the only players in franchise history to record six points in a game.

RELIABLE RATTY

With a goal and an assist on Friday in Biloxi, top-line forward Jacob Ratcliffe is over the 50-point mark (51) for the first time as a Hat Trick. The Canterbury, New Zealand native paces the team in assists (37) and carries 26 points (10g, 19a), including nine multi-point outings, in his last 22 games. Ratcliffe is averaging nearly a point per game through 52 contests, the most played in a season during his Danbury career.

THE OTHER TWO-THIRDS OF THE TOP LINE

Jonny Ruiz (1-1-2) and Chase Harwell (1g) teamed up on an insurance goal in the third period on Friday. Over the past ten games, the veteran forwards have combined for 31 points with Harwell scoring 11 goals and Ruiz assisting on 10. Both players are in the top three on the team in goals, points, power play goals, and shorthanded goals.

VETERAN TWO ASSISTS AWAY FROM 50

Zach Pamaylaon picked up an assist on Saturday against Binghamton for the third in his last five outings. The third-year Hat Trick of Aiea, Hawaii, is just two assists away from 50 in his FPHL career, which began with 17 during Danbury's first Commissioner's Cup run in the 2022-23 season. Pamaylaon has logged five goals and 15 helpers this season.

D-MEN ON THE SCORESHEET

Five of Danbury's six defensemen tallied a point in Friday's win against the Sea Wolves. Xavier Abdella, Charlie Bedard, Kyle Gonzalez, and Josh Labelle each had two assists while Justin Movalli contributed one to give him two helpers in as many games. Both X (4a) and Labelle (1g, 3a) have four points over the past five contests while Gonzo has assisted on three goals over his last two games.

DANBURY CONTROLS ITS DESTINY

Despite standing three games from its fifth Commissioner's Cup playoff appearance, Danbury takes on the Mississippi Sea Wolves for the final time this season on the road. The simplest path for the Hat Tricks to lock up the two-seed in the Empire Division would be a regulation win against the Sea Wolves and either a Port Huron Prowlers loss of any kind or overtime win. That would put Danbury ahead by no less than seven points with two games left securing them home ice in round one.

ABOUT DANBURY HAT TRICKS:

The Danbury Hat Tricks are a professional hockey team based in Danbury, CT and compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Since their founding in 2019, the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Champions have brought thrilling, fast-paced, and hard-hitting hockey to the Danbury Ice Arena, earning a reputation for their competitive spirit, electric atmosphere and strong community ties. The team is dedicated to providing an unforgettable game-day experience for fans of all ages while proudly representing the city of Danbury.

Off the ice, the Hat Tricks are committed to fostering connections within the local community through outreach programs with schools, businesses and charities. By developing top-tier hockey talent and growing the sport in the region, the Hat Tricks aim to bring the community together and deliver entertainment that leaves a lasting impact.

The 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs start next month

To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to danburyhattricks.com

