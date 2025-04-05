Prowlers Fall As Game Gets Out Of Hand In Carolina

A game that was out of hand on the scoreboard early in the third, got out of hand physically late in the frame as the Carolina Thunderbirds took down the Port Huron Prowlers 6-3 at Fairgrounds Arena on April 5. The game was called with 18 seconds left after the final fray of the night.

Jiri Pestuka scored the only goal of the opening period, potting a rebound off a faceoff play.

Early in the second, Reggie Millette ripped a shot from the high slot to tie things up. A few minutes later, another set faceoff play led to Jan Salak restoring the Carolina lead. Zach White converted on a breakaway and Joe Kennedy made it 4-1 before the end of the period.

Carolina added two more in the third before things really broke loose. With just over three minutes to go, a scrum in the crease continued behind the net where Prowlers forward Daniel Chartrand and Thunderbirds goaltender Boris Babik met. Babik took Chartrand's helmet off his head and tossed it. They both got ten-minute misconducts.

After Port Huron got a pair of power play goals, things escalated in the final minute. Alex Johnson and Jan Salak fought. Coaches Chris Paulin and Steve Harrison got into it on the benches and both were asked to leave. The referees decided to wind down the rest of the clock without dropping the puck again.

Millette and Matt Graham finished with a goal and two assists apiece. Reid Cooper gave up five goals on 27 shots in 41:14 before being pulled and took the loss.

Salak and Pestuka led the way with four points apiece. White and Roman Kraemer had a goal and assist each and Gus Ford added a pair of helpers. Babik made 37 stops on 38 shots before leaving the game.

The Prowlers wrap up the regular season against the Motor City Rockers on April 11 and 12. Friday's game is fan appreciation night at McMorran Place and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

