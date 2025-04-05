River Dragons Complete Weekend Sweep Of Moccasins

April 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







MONROE, LA - The Columbus River Dragons secured eight out of a possible nine points in Monroe against the Moccasins with a 4-2 win on Saturday night.

Trailing 1-0 heading into the second period, Cody Wickline continued his hot play with a power play marker at 5:23 to tie the game up. After falling behind again, Columbus would score twice more in the period to take the lead for good, the first from Austin Daae and the second off the stick of rookie Tristan Reid for the eventual game-winning goal.

Despite a strong third period push from Monroe, it would be Nash Hatcher's first pro goal into an empty net that secured the victory for Columbus.

The penalty-filled affair featured nine power plays for each side, with each team scoring once with the man advantage.

Trevor Babin made 30 saves for the win.

Notes:

Three River Dragons rookies scored their first pro goals on the weekend: Joel Texmo, Loik Plouffe and Hatcher.

Wickline finished the weekend with two goals and five assists for seven points.

The River Dragons finished the season series against Monroe with a 10-1-0 mark, and were perfect in all five games on the road.

Columbus only plays 54 games this season, and will host the Athens Rock Lobsters next weekend on Friday and Saturday night to end the regular season.

Columbus heads back to the Civic Center to host the Athens Rock Lobsters Friday night at 7:35 pm and Saturday at 7:05 pm. Saturday is the final Family Four Pack game of the season presented by Chick-fil-A Midland and Kissin' 99.3, and for just $40 you get four tickets to the game, plus four hot dogs, four Pepsi products, four popcorn, and four Chick-fil-A coupons. These will sell out so buy yours today at RDragonsMerch.com!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.