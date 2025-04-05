Hat Tricks Clinch Two-Seed in Empire, Glide to 5-1 Win Over Mississippi

April 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi, Miss. - The Danbury Hat Tricks scored three unanswered goals in the second period and defeated the Mississippi Sea Wolves, 5-1, on Saturday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. With the win and a Port Huron Prowlers loss, the Hat Tricks have clinched the 2nd spot in the Empire Division.

In a scoreless game in the second period, co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz sniped home the go-ahead goal from the right circle on a centering pass from the goal line 22 seconds in. The 31-year-old forward has scored goals in back-to-back games and has netted five in his last five outings.

Aleksandr Vasilyev scored off an offensive-zone faceoff, potting a free puck at the bottom of the left circle to move Danbury ahead, 2-0, at 7:39. The 35-year-old forward now has a seven-game point streak (6-9-15) and has scored goals (4) in four of the last five contests.

With nearly 9 ÃÂ½ minutes elapsed in the second, Cory Anderson sniped home a centering pass from Josh Newberg in the slot to extend Danbury's lead to three.

Jacob Ratcliffe scored an empty-net goal with 1:17 left in the third, his second goal in as many contests. Anderson buried the fifth goal of the game for the Hat Tricks in the top left corner, his second goal of the game, 28 seconds before the buzzer. The forward of Bakersfield, Calif., tied his season-high in goals, tallying two for the first time since Feb. 2 at HC Venom (5-4W).

The first period was filled with standout goaltending as Frankie McClendon and Mississippi goalie Richie Parent,combined for 25 saves in the frame.

Just more than three minutes into the first, Mississippi's Carter Eha struck Vadim Frolov's head, causing Frolov to leave the game for medical care. Eha was ejected on the check and Frolov did not return.

Danbury's penalty kill held clear in seven opportunities (7-for-8), despite allowing a power play goal to Don Carter Jr. at 11:38 that sliced its advantage to 3-1.

McClendon stopped 41 shots in 42 faced, allowing just one goal for the first time since Feb. 10, 2024, at Blue Ridge (3-1W) as a Carolina Thunderbirds goalie. The ninth-year netminder improved to 10-1-1 and is one win shy of tying his single-season-high in wins (11) from his 2022-23 campaign in Danbury.

Up next, the Hat Tricks finish their three-game road trip at Binghamton on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

