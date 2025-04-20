Game Preview: #2 Hat Tricks vs. #3 Port Huron Prowlers: Round One, Game Three: April 20, 2025

April 20, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

LAST TIME OUT

Aleksandr Vasilyev's goal in the third period gave the Hat Tricks a 4-2 win over Port Huron in Game 2 of the Empire Division Semifinals on Saturday.

Vasilyev broke a 2-2 tie, scoring from the high slot at 5:27 of the third. Josh Labelle and Noah Robinson each cashed in on the power play 1:17 apart in the second to put Danbury in the lead, 2-1.

Port Huron's Austin Fetterly evened the game at two at 10:44 of the second, also scoring on the man advantage. Gleb Bandurkin had an empty-net goal with nine seconds left in the third.

Port Huron's only lead of the game was at 1-0 as Tucker Scantlebury scored off an offensive-zone faceoff at 14:15 of the first, the only goal of the opening frame.

SERIES STATS (1-1)

Goals 1st 2nd 3rd/OT TOT

DHT 1 3 3 7

PHP 1 3 4 8

Shots 1st 2nd 3rd/OT TOT

DHT 20 17 22 59

PHP 18 35 18 71

Power Play #/# % Rank PIMs

DHT 3/10 30.0% 3rd 35

PHP 3/7 42.9% 1st 53

Point Scorers

DHT: Abdella (1a), Bandurkin (1-3-4), Gonzalez (3a), Harwell (1g), Labelle (2-1-3, 1ppg), Ratcliffe (1ppg), Robinson (1ppg), Ruiz (1a), Vasilyev (1-1-2), Woolley (1a)

PHP: Bucell (2a), Fetterly (1ppg), Graham (3a), Johnson (1ppg), Lacny (1-2-3), Lockhart (1a), Millette (2-1-3), Organ (1a), Price (1g), Scantlebury (1-1-2), Simmons-Fischer (2a), Welsch (1ppg)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The two sides battled seven times in the regular season. The Hat Tricks won the series, 5-2 (3-1-1-2). Each team featured two goaltenders with Conor McCollum (4-1-1, 91.5%) and Frankie McClendon (1-0, 33/37) for Danbury and, for Port Huron, Reid Cooper (1-1-2, 88.6%) and Valtteri Nousiainen (1-2, 87.5%). Jonny Ruiz led Danbury with five goals and eight assists and Port Huron's Matt Graham had a team-high four goals and four assists.

Starting with a two-game series in Port Huron, Mich., on Nov. 29-30, Danbury won the set (5-4W, 5-2W). The first contest was a back-and-forth barnburner until Gleb Bandurkin's game-winning goal five minutes into the third period. In a more lopsided second game, the Hat Tricks again scored three goals in the first period and two in the second before neither team scored in the third. Aleksandr Vasilyev (1g, 1a) and Jonny Ruiz (1g, 3a) were the key players offensively while the penalty kill held clear in six of seven opportunities.

A two-game series from Feb. 14-15 brought the Hat Tricks and the Prowlers back to McMorran Arena. Danbury netted five unanswered goals in the third period and Vadim Frolov posted his first-career hat trick in the first game (7-2W). The Prowlers responded the next night with three unanswered goals in the second period (4-2W) in a very physical game that saw 82 combined penalty minutes.

The series moved to Danbury for the next three games and the teams' battles did not disappoint. Rallying from a 3-1 deficit on Feb. 22 (6-5SOW), the Hat Tricks' power play unit supplied the momentum needed. Noah Robinson and Dylan Hullaby scored back-to-back on the man advantage 1:46 apart and Jonny Ruiz tied the game at four at 5:22 of the third. Port Huron's Lucas Lacny put the Prowlers back in the lead at 13:44 but Hullaby's second goal at 6-on-5 forced overtime and Danbury won a seven-round shootout, 3-2.

On Feb. 28, Danbury's two goals in the middle frame (3-2OTL) were spoiled with only an overtime point. Port Huron's Ludwig Thellstrom scored at 7:44 of the third while the Hat Tricks only put five shots on goal, and Matt Graham sealed the game at 3:21 of overtime. Danbury and Port Huron had their most tense meeting of the season on March 1 (4-3OTW) without any scoring until the second period. Ruiz scored at 3:05 and then on the power play with 4:57 left in the frame, but the Prowlers evened the contest in the third with goals from Graham and Luke James. Co-head coach and alternate captain Kyle Gonzalez then buried a goal at 4:24 of overtime, his second of the season, with both coming against the Prowlers.

ABOUT THE PROWLERS

Port Huron finished the regular season as the three-seed in the Empire Division. The Prowlers were one of the hottest teams in the division down the stretch, winning 11 of their final 13 games, including a nine-game win streak from March 7-29 (26 points).

What started as a turbulent 15-game stretch to open the season (4-6-3-2), the Prowlers did not win more than three games in a row until their five-game win streak (15 points) from Jan. 4-18. Port Huron potted 33 combined goals during that stretch, which included a win against reigning Commissioner's Cup champion Binghamton (8-6W) on Jan. 4. Despite a 2-4-1-1 mark in the month of February, the Prowlers scored 5.1 goals per game over their next 10 to finish March 8-0-1-1.

Port Huron's power play ended the regular season ranked eighth (20.3%) in the FPHL, but scored the fifth-most goals, with 50. The Prowlers finished up the regular season with the eighth-ranked penalty kill (80.2%) and the fourth-most goals allowed (51). In its final regular season set against Motor City last weekend, however, Port Huron's kill was perfect in all nine opportunities.

The Prowlers are led by Matt Graham who scored the most goals (24) and points (66) in the regular season. The forward and Port Huron's general manager and head coach scored four goals over the final five games and registered a season-best five-game goal streak (five goals) from Feb. 15-March 1. Defenseman Alex Johnson paced the Prowlers in assists, with 45, and his 65 points marked the team's second-most. Rookie Goalie Valtteri Nousiainen was 17-11-2 with a 2.66 goals against average.

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

Danbury, the two-seed in the Empire Division, won its regular season finale against Watertown (5-2W) on Saturday to finish with a 28-15-8-5 record (102 points). With two wins in three games in April, the Hat Tricks capped off the second half of the year as one of the FPHL's hottest teams with 22 wins in 30 games and points in 25 of their final 30. Danbury is 20-7-3-4 and 12-1-2-2 at home since the start of 2025. Averaging 4.4 goals per game, the Hat Tricks held the second-best goal differential (+54) in the Empire Division.

Danbury's power play ranked third (24.4%) in the league and scored the third-most goals (53), including in seven of its final 10 contests (seven goals). On the penalty kill, the Hat Tricks ranked 11th (78.6%) and allowed the fifth-most goals (49). Nevertheless, they have performed well over their last 10 games, going 38-for-45 (84.4%) and were 95-for-109 (87.1%) across their last 24. The kill also delivered timely scoring with 13 shorthanded goals for the FPHL's second-most, trailing Binghamton by five.

For the fourth year in a row, the Hat Tricks clinched the playoffs following their home win against HC Venom (4-2W) on March 9. In 10 full seasons with a Danbury-based franchise participating in the FPHL, Danbury has had a team in the Commissioner's Cup Finals five times, as the Hat Tricks set out for their second Cup title in three seasons.

VASY, THE ULTIMATE PRO

Aleksandr Vasilyev scored the game-winning goal in Game 2 Friday, marking his first goal in the Commissioner's Cup playoffs. The 35-year-old native of Elektrostal, Russia, finished the regular year with seven goals in his final 11 games and posted a seven-game point streak (5-9-14) during that stretch. Vasilyev totaled 12 goals and 37 assists in 35 regular season games.

ROBO ROCKIN'

Noah Robinson scored on the power play on Saturday for his first goal of the postseason. The 27-year-old forward notched four on the man advantage in the regular season, reaching a new single-season-high. Robinson provided 12 goals and 19 assists through 40 games in his first season in Danbury.

DANBURY'S IRONMAN STEPPING UP

Josh Labelle scored for the second straight game (2-1-3) on Saturday. Danbury's DPOTY, Labelle played in all 56 games in his second season with the Hat Tricks and carried a four-game point streak (6a) into the playoffs after setting single-season-bests in goals (10), assists (38), and points (48) in his fourth pro season. The Mississauga, Ontario native's 38 assists were the second-most in a single season in franchise history.

CO-HEAD COACHES' FIRST PLAYOFFS

Co-head coaches Jonny Ruiz and Kyle Gonzalez turned in a winning season in their first year as player-bench bosses. It is the second time in franchise history a first-year head coach has finished the regular campaign above .500 with the second seed or better, and the first since Danbury's inaugural season (2019-20), when former coach Billy McCreary led the Hat Tricks to a 29-12-3-1 record (94 points) and the top spot in the Empire Division until the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the season. Ruiz tallied 29 goals and 32 assists in 46 games and led the FPHL in shorthanded goals (6) in his fifth season in Danbury, and Gonzalez totaled four goals and 24 helpers with a +7 in 54 outings in his fourth Hat Tricks season.

BANDURKIN BRILLIANCE CONTINUES

Forward Gleb Bandurkin carried his remarkable rookie season into the playoffs registering a goal and an assist on Saturday pushing his playoff point total to a team-best four (1-3-4). Danbury's Offensive Player and Rookie of the Year led the group with 64 points (32g, 32a) and a +26 rating, the fourth most points scored in a season in franchise history.

