The Farewell Tour - Celebrate the End of an Unforgettable Season

April 20, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Athens, let's send off our inaugural season the right way-with claws up and fans all in. Join us Tuesday, April 22nd from 5:00-7:00 PM at Akins Ford Arena for the Athens Rock Lobsters Farewell Tour!

This special evening is your chance to relive the moments that made our first year so legendary and say goodbye (for now) to the players who brought hockey to the Classic City in unforgettable fashion.

What to Expect:

Player Signings - Bring your jerseys, posters, sticks (or claws) and get them signed by your favorite Rock Lobsters.

Photo Opportunities - Snap pics with the team, relive your favorite memories, and take home the perfect memento.

30% - 40% Discounts at the Rock Shop - Stock up on exclusive merch before it's gone for good - whether it be our inaugural season gear or limited edition swag - grab some memorabilia from this seasons highlights!

Silent Auction (Locker Room Collection) - Bid on authentic gear straight from the locker room-game-used, player-issued, and full of history.

Whether you cheered from the front row or streamed every game online, this is your chance to be part of Rock Lobsters history one more time.

Let's wrap this season in style and show our team the love they deserve. Because this city showed up, this team showed out-and together, we made something special.

Tuesday, April 22nd | 5:00-7:00 PM

Akins Ford Arena (GATE ONE)

Come early, stay late, and bring the energy one more time.

Let's make this Farewell Tour a night to remember.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.