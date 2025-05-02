Garrett Milan Named FPHL Most Valuable Player for 2025

May 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters are proud to announce that forward Garrett Milan has been named the 2025 FPHL Most Valuable Player, capping off a sensational inaugural season with one of the league's highest honors.

Milan was a force all season long, finishing the regular season with an astounding 101 total points, including 64 assists, while averaging 1.8 points per game. His offensive production, speed, and vision made him one of the most feared playmakers in the league and a cornerstone of the Rock Lobsters' identity in their first-ever season.

"Being 2025 MVP is definitely a huge honour, especially coming to Athens and doing it here in our inaugural season," said Milan. "Last off-season was tough-going through surgery and rehabbing all summer-so I wasn't even sure I'd be playing. When Coach Martinson called and explained what his vision was for the team and what my role would be, it got me excited about hockey again. The guys here, the culture, the fans-everything about this year has made hockey fun again."

Milan's leadership went beyond the scoresheet. As one of the team's veteran players, his work ethic, competitiveness, and passion set the tone in the locker room. Whether it was a key assist, a clutch goal, or a rallying moment on the bench, Milan consistently delivered when it mattered most.

In a city new to professional hockey, Milan has quickly become a fan favorite and one of the faces for the franchise. Being referred to as "Super Milan" - his MVP season is not just a personal milestone-it's a defining chapter in the story of hockey in Athens.

For more Rock Lobsters news and updates, visit www.athensrocklobsters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2025

Garrett Milan Named FPHL Most Valuable Player for 2025 - Athens Rock Lobsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.