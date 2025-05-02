FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Drop Game One to Black Bears, 4-1

Zach White scores lone goal for Carolina in loss

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds fell in Game One of the Commissioners Cup Finals to the Binghamton Black Bears, 4-1, on Friday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 2,762 fans.

Binghamton struck first just 3:33 into the game. Kyle Stephan poked home the opener giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. Less than three minutes later, Gavin Yates doubled the Black Bears advantage just 6:19 into the 1st period. Carolina found an answer a few minutes later with Zach White finishing a 2-on-1 break with Gus Ford but that was all the offense the Thunderbirds could muster against the Black Bears.

Blake Tosto built the lead back to two in the 2nd period for Binghamton before Tyson Kirkby scored with 3:15 left in regulation finishing off a 4-1 Game One victory for the Black Bears.

Binghamton outshot Carolina, 36-35, with Carolina netminder Mario Cavaliere saving 32 shots on 36 attempts while Black Bears goalie Connor McAnanama stopped 34 of 35 shots.

Carolina and Binghamton meet for Game Two of the best-of-five series tomorrow evening with the Black Bears leading the series, 1-0. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena in Winston-Salem.

Binghamton Takes Game One

by Brooks Hill

Winston-Salem, NC - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Carolina Thunderbirds 4-1 in the opening game on the Commissioner's Cup Finals. The Black Bears had four different goal scorers, and tallied a point in every period.

Just like last year in the finals, Binghamton started game one off hot. Kyle Stephan was able to score his first of the playoffs just three minutes in, and the Black Bears started hunting for more. Two-time playoff MVP, Gavin Yates, was able to capitalize off a giveaway from Carolina, and just like that, Binghamton was up 2-0.

The Thunderbirds did manage to punch back in the first period. Gus Ford and Zac White connected on a 2-on-1 to cut the lead in half, but White's goal ended up being the only tally of the night for Carolina. After 20 minutes, Binghamton led 2-1.

The teams traded chances in the middle frame, but neither side was willing to break. Once again a Carolina turnover proved costly. Blake Tosto snagged his second of the postseason on a unassisted goal served up to him on a platter. Tosto's goal was the only score in the second, and Binghamton pushed their lead back up to two, 3-1.

Carolina started the third period on the power play, but the Black Bears managed to nullify all the chances. A delay of game penalty for the puck being over the glass was the only infraction of the night, as the teams played 58 minutes of 5-on-5 hockey. The Thunderbirds pushed hard in the period, but Connor McAnanama stood tall, stopping 34 of 35. With under five minutes left to go, who else but Tyson Kirkby to score one for good measure? Kirkby's fourth of the playoffs was the icing on the cake as the Black Bears win game one by a final of 4-1.

