Thunderbirds Drop Game One to Black Bears, 4-1

May 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds fell in Game One of the Commissioners Cup Finals to the Binghamton Black Bears, 4-1, on Friday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 2,762 fans.

Binghamton struck first just 3:33 into the game. Kyle Stephan poked home the opener giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. Less than three minutes later, Gavin Yates doubled the Black Bears advantage just 6:19 into the 1st period. Carolina found an answer a few minutes later with Zach White finishing a 2-on-1 break with Gus Ford but that was all the offense the Thunderbirds could muster against the Black Bears.

Blake Tosto built the lead back to two in the 2nd period for Binghamton before Tyson Kirkby scored with 3:15 left in regulation finishing off a 4-1 Game One victory for the Black Bears.

Binghamton outshot Carolina, 36-35, with Carolina netminder Mario Cavaliere saving 32 shots on 36 attempts while Black Bears goalie Connor McAnanama stopped 34 of 35 shots.

Carolina and Binghamton meet for Game Two of the best-of-five series tomorrow evening with the Black Bears leading the series, 1-0. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena in Winston-Salem.

