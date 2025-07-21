Thunderbirds Announce Transaction with Breakers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have acquired defenseman Don Carter Jr. and goaltender Ed Coffey from the Biloxi Breakers, in exchange for forward Vladislav Pavlov.

Don Carter Jr, 29, Forward, of Antioch, California, appeared in fifty-four games last season for the Biloxi Breakers, formerly Mississippi Sea Wolves. He scored eight goals and notched eleven assists for nineteen total points during the 2024-2025 regular season. Carter Jr. has skated in one hundred and eighteen games in his FPHL career. He has scored twenty-one goals, and recorded twenty-eight assists. Carter Jr. has previously skated in twenty-two SPHL games for the Macon Mayhem, Vermilion County Bobcats, and Fayetteville Marksmen. He played in nineteen games for Hamline University (NCAA DIII, St. Paul, MN) before beginning his professional hockey career.

Ed Coffey, 27, Goaltender, of Anchorage, Alaska, appeared in twenty-one games last season for the Biloxi Breakers, formerly Mississippi Sea Wolves. He finished the 2024-2025 regular season with an overall record of 5-14-0. Coffey posted a Goals Against Average (GAA) of 4.74 and a Save Percentage (SV%) of .888% last season. He also appeared in three games last season for the Junkkarit Hockey Team (JHT, Kalajoki, Finland) and one game for IK Kronan (Kronoby, Finland). Coffey played eighty-one games for Maryville University (ACHA, St. Louis, Missouri) before beginning his professional hockey career.

Vladislav Pavlov, 25, Defenseman, of Chelyabinsk, Russia, skated in twenty-four games last season for the Thunderbirds. He scored one goal and recorded four assists for five total points. He also appeared in three games during the organization's run in the 2025 Commissioners Cup Playoffs. Pavlov has skated in seventy-nine games during his FPHL career, and previously spent time with both the Monroe Moccasins and Watertown Wolves. He played professionally in Ukraine and Russia before his time in North America.

The Thunderbirds begin the 2025-2026 season on Friday, October 17th, at home against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drop at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is set for 7:35pm ET.







