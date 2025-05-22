Thunderbirds Select Two Players in Dispersal Draft

May 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds have selected two players in the FPHL Dispersal Draft. Carolina selected forward Jhuwon Davis from Dashers Hockey and defenseman Timur Gavrilovich from the Motor City Rockers.

Davis, a native of Southgate, Michigan, played in 37 games this past season with Dashers Hockey scoring eight times and assisting on 12 goals. The 26-year-old also has played for the Blue Ridge Bobcats and Danbury Hat Tricks in his FPHL career. Before turning pro, Davis played for NCAA DIII New England College from 2019 until 2024. Across his time with the Pilgrims, Davis was named to the 2019-20 NEHC All-Rookie Team his freshman year and played in 111 games with New England College totaling 45 points.

Gavrilovich joins the Thunderbirds from Motor City where he played six games with the Rockers. The 25-year-old played in 37 games in the FPHL this past year, 28 with the Blue Ridge Bobcats. A native of Minsk, Belarus, Gavrilovich played his college hockey with Buffalo State University from 2020 until 2024 playing in 61 games for the Bengals.

The two join the Thunderbirds in the Dispersal Draft following the selection of defensemen Jordan Gagnon and Gordon Whalen by the Topeka Scarecrows in the FPHL Expansion Draft.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.