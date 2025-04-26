Gus Ford Wins Continental Division Title in Double Overtime

April 26, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - For the second straight year in Game Three of the Continental Division Finals, Gus Ford snapped home a double overtime winner to send the Carolina Thunderbirds to the Commissioners Cup Finals over the Columbus River Dragons, 3-2, on Saturday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena.

Carolina trailed after 20 minutes following the opener from Hunter Bersani just 24 seconds into the 1st period. In the 2nd, Jan Salak tied Game Three 4:55 into the period weaving his way in front of Columbus netminder, Trevor Babin, and roofing the tying goal. Both Babin and Carolina goalie, Mario Cavaliere, stood tall keeping Game Three tied at one after two periods.

In the 3rd, James Farmer knocked home his second playoff goal 3:35 into the final 20 before Justin MacDonald tied the game with 8:25 left in regulation. Neither side could find a winner in regulation and the two went to overtime.

Carolina had the better of the opportunities in the 1st overtime but both goalies stopped every shot they saw. In the 2nd overtime, Columbus had multiple opportunities to end the series, but Carolina made the River Dragons pay. Gus Ford, who did not have a point across the series, walked down the near wall and wired home a shot beating Babin low, blocker side sending the Thunderbirds to their third straight Commissioners Cup Final with the 3-2 win in double overtime.

The Thunderbirds have now won the Continental Division title in each of the last three seasons, beating Columbus in three games in all three series.

After two straight trips to the Commissioners Cup Finals came up empty, the Carolina Thunderbirds now await the winner of Game Three of the Empire Division Finals between the Port Huron Prowlers and Binghamton Black Bears. Dates and times for the Commissioners Cup Finals are still yet to be determined.

