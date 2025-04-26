BB Force GM3 with 4-0 Victory

April 26, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Port Huron Prowlers 4-0 on Saturday night. Binghamton evens the series at 1-1 and forces a winner take all game three on Sunday evening at 6pm. Connor McAnanama recorded his second shutout of the playoffs and Don Olivieri led skaters with three assists.

While the Black Bears were unable to score in game one, they found the back of the net twice in game two during the first period. Gavin Yates scored the series first power play goal at the 10:43 mark of the period. Olivieri picked up his first of three assists and the Black Bears were not done there. Tyson Kirkby was the benefactor of another Olivieri pass and was able to poke it past the netminder for a 2-0 lead. Binghamton dominated the first period, limiting Port Huron to just two shots on goal.

Up two in the second, the Black Bears continued to push, wanting more. Binghamton was back on the power play but was unable to convert. However, as even strength play resumed, Dan Stone was able to go coast-to-coast at 4:46 of the frame giving Binghamton a three-goal cushion. Black Bears could see game three in their sights going into the third.

Port Huron battled and elevated the physicality aspect of the game in the third, but were unable to find the score sheet. Connor McAnanama was turning away everything he saw, and the Black Bears finished off the night with a shorthanded tally. Chris Mott, in his first playoff game tucked a shot underneath the bar, explouding the building as the Black Bears were able to finish the night with a 4-0 victory.

The series is now tied at 1-1, and game three will be on Sunday at 6pm inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

