FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Gus Ford Wins Continental Division Title in Double Overtime

Ford scores in 2nd OT for second straight year to send Carolina to Commissioners Cup Finals

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - For the second straight year in Game Three of the Continental Division Finals, Gus Ford snapped home a double overtime winner to send the Carolina Thunderbirds to the Commissioners Cup Finals over the Columbus River Dragons, 3-2, on Saturday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena.

Carolina trailed after 20 minutes following the opener from Hunter Bersani just 24 seconds into the 1st period. In the 2nd, Jan Salak tied Game Three 4:55 into the period weaving his way in front of Columbus netminder, Trevor Babin, and roofing the tying goal. Both Babin and Carolina goalie, Mario Cavaliere, stood tall keeping Game Three tied at one after two periods.

In the 3rd, James Farmer knocked home his second playoff goal 3:35 into the final 20 before Justin MacDonald tied the game with 8:25 left in regulation. Neither side could find a winner in regulation and the two went to overtime.

Carolina had the better of the opportunities in the 1st overtime but both goalies stopped every shot they saw. In the 2nd overtime, Columbus had multiple opportunities to end the series, but Carolina made the River Dragons pay. Gus Ford, who did not have a point across the series, walked down the near wall and wired home a shot beating Babin low, blocker side sending the Thunderbirds to their third straight Commissioners Cup Final with the 3-2 win in double overtime.

The Thunderbirds have now won the Continental Division title in each of the last three seasons, beating Columbus in three games in all three series.

After two straight trips to the Commissioners Cup Finals came up empty, the Carolina Thunderbirds now await the winner of Game Three of the Empire Division Finals between the Port Huron Prowlers and Binghamton Black Bears. Dates and times for the Commissioners Cup Finals are still yet to be determined.

DRAGONS FALL TO CAROLINA in 2OTS

Thunderbirds Advance to FPHL Championship Finals

by Tom Callahan

Winston-Salem, NC - The Columbus River Dragons dreams of hoisting the Commissioners Cup came to an end on Saturday night in Winston-Salem as Gus Ford scored 8:31 into double overtime to give the Carolina Thunderbirds a 2-1 series win.

Hunter Bersani started the scoring just 24 seconds into the game, putting home a Jestin Somero pass to make it 1-0 River Dragons.

Carolina would fight back on goals from Jan Salak and James Farmer to forge a 2-1 lead early in the third period.

At 11:35 of the third, Justin MacDonald recorded his third goal of the playoffs with a shot that went off the tip of Mario Cavaliere's glove and fell behind the goaltender over the goal line to tie the game up and send it to overtime.

The River Dragons wish to thank their incredibly loyal fans, season ticket holders and corporate partners for a great season, and look forward to 2025-26!

PORT HURON PROWLERS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

BB Force GM 3 with 4-0 Victory

by Brooks Hill

Port Huron, MI - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Port Huron Prowlers 4-0 on Saturday night. Binghamton evens the series at 1-1 and forces a winner take all game three on Sunday evening at 6pm. Connor McAnanama recorded his second shutout of the playoffs and Don Olivieri led the skaters with three assists.

While the Black Bears were unable to score in game one, they found the back of the net twice in game two during the first period. Gavin Yates scored the series' first power play goal at the 10:43 mark of the period. Olivieri picked up his first of three assists and the Black Bears were not done there. Tyson Kirkby was the benefactor of another Olivieri pass and was able to poke it past the netminder for a 2-0 lead. Binghamton dominated the first period, limiting Port Huron to just two shots on goal.

Up two in the second, the Black Bears continued to push, wanting more. Binghamton was back on the power play but was unable to convert. However, as even strength play resumed, Dan Stone was able to go coast-to-coast at 4:46 of the frame giving Binghamton a three-goal cushion. Black Bears could see game three in their sights going into the third.

Port Huron battled and elevated the physical aspect of the game in the third, but were unable to find the score sheet. Connor McAnanama was turning away everything he saw, and the Black Bears finished off the night with a shorthanded tally. Chris Mott, in his first playoff game tucked a shot underneath the bar, exploding the building as the Black Bears were able to finish the night with a 4-0 victory.

The series is now tied at 1-1, and game three will be on Sunday at 6pm inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Prowlers Dominated Early, Bears Force Game 3

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - After the Port Huron Prowlers shut out the Binghamton Black Bears in Game 1 of their semifinals series on Friday, the defending champs returned the favor with a 4-0 win to force a series-deciding Game 3. Connor McAnanama made 17 saves in his second shutout of these playoffs.

Gavin Yates stepped up to deliver the game winner in the opening period. Don Olivieri delivered a pass to the two-time playoff MVP and he slid home his second goal of the postseason. Port Huron almost escaped the first period, in which they were outshot 19-2, down just a goal but with 1:15 left, Tyson Kirkby touched home an Olivieri pass to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes.

"We knew they were going to come out hot with their backs against the wall," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "We weren't moving our feet early at all. I think our defensemen were a lot less predictable early. They were able to get a lead and then that goal at the end of the first gave them a little bit of life and we never found it."

The Prowlers killed off a pair of penalties early in the second but just as they got back to full strength, Dan Stone walked through everyone and made it 3-0. Chris Mott, making his playoff debut, put the icing on the cake in the third with a shorthanded goal, Binghamton's second shorty of the playoffs.

The Black Bears have yet to allow a goal in two playoff games at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena this season.

Valtteri Nousiainen made 32 saves in the loss.

Olivieri led the way with three assists for Binghamton.

The winner-take-all Game 3 is set for Sunday, April 27 at 6 PM at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. The winner will take on the Carolina Thunderbirds in the Commissioner's Cup Finals. The PHP Network YouTube channel will stream the game live.

"Tomorrow the game starts 0-0," Paulin said. "The team that wants it the most, the team that's going to win the races and the battles, that's the team I think is going to win."

