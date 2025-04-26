Port Huron Takes Game One of Semifinals

April 26, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Port Huron, MI - The Binghamton Black Bears fell to the Port Huron Prowlers 3-0 on Friday night. The Prowlers take a 1-0 series lead in the best of three matchup. The loss marks the first postseason defeat in two seasons.

The Black Bears penalty kill was tested early. Don Olivieri was sitting for a high-sticking infraction, but the special teams unit stood tall. The Prowlers were able to score the first goal of the game halfway through the period. Tyler Fox scored at the 11:20 on a late developing 2-on-1. Binghamton was able to start to get to their game in the second half of the frame, but the Black Bears trailed the Prowlers 1-0 after 20.

The second period was the best of the night for Binghamton. Unfortunately, Binghamton was not able to find the equalizer, while the Prowlers were held at bay for the period. Shots were 20-19 in favor of the Black Bears, but still trailed by one.

In the third, Port Huron was able to find the insurance goal at 4-on-4. Bobby Price recorded his fourth of the postseason at 6:46 and added his fifth with an empty net goal to seal the game. Port Huron wins game one by a final of 3-0.

The series now shifts to Binghamton for game two, Saturday night at 7:00p.m.

