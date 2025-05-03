McAnanama Shuts the Door... Again

May 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Winston-Salem, NC- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Carolina Thunderbirds 1-0 in game two of the Comissioner's Cup Finals. The Black Bears won their final two road games of the season and carry a 2-0 series lead back to New York. Connor McAnanama recorded his fourth shutout of the postseason, stopping all 42 shots he faced.

In a pivotal game two, Carolina jumped onto the ice needing a win to earn a split in the first half of the finals. The Thunderbirds pushed the tempo in the opening frame. Carolina had three power play opportunities in the opening period, but the Black Bears penalty kill stood tall. Nobody was able to score for the first time in the series, it was 0-0 after 20.

Binghamton started the second on the power play, but like the Thunderbirds, came up empty-handed. At the seven minute mark, Zac Sirota scored his first goal of the playoffs, unassisted, giving the Black Bears a 1-0 lead. After a failed 5-on-3, Carolina tried to grab momentum, but Connor McAnanama slammed the door. Through two periods, Binghamton had the slightest lead 1-0.

In the third, teams traded chances on both ends; Carolina chasing for the equalizer, and Binghamton looking for some insurance. Gus Ford had a shorthanded breakaway roll off his stick, Gavin Yates had a shot punched away by Boris Babik. With time winding down, the Thunderbirds pulled the goalie and pushed with the extra attacker. Binghamton defense stood tall, and for the fourth time this playoffs, McAnanama recorded a shutout. Binghamton wins 1-0, and earns a 2-0 series lead.

