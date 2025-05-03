Carolina Blanked in Game Two by Binghamton, 1-0

May 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds dropped Game Two of the Commissioners Cup Finals to the Binghamton Black Bears, 1-0, on Saturday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 2,932 fans.

Carolina gave the nod to Boris Babik in net for Game Two opposing Binghamton netminder Connor McAnanama and the two shined in Winston-Salem. Both goalies blanked each side in the 1st before Zac Sirota punched home the only goal of the evening seven minutes into the 2nd period. Babik rebounded after, but offensively, the Thunderbirds could not figure out McAnanama.

In the 3rd period, Binghamton controlled play before the Thunderbirds pulled Babik in the final two-and-a-half minutes. With the extra attacker on the ice, McAnanama stood tall closing out a 42-save shutout and a 1-0 Game Two victory for the Black Bears.

Babik stopped 42 of 43 shots in the loss, but the Black Bears take a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-five series heading home.

The Commissioners Cup Finals shifts to Binghamton next Friday for Game Three. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.