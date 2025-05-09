Carolina's Season Ends in Finals

May 9, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Carolina Thunderbirds lost in three games in a best-of-five series in the Commissioners Cup Finals to the Binghamton Black Bears, dropping Game Three, 5-2, on Friday evening at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Carolina struck first in the 1st period 10:37 into the frame. Gus Ford beat Binghamton netminder Connor McAnanama on the backhand to put the Thunderbirds ahead, 1-0. Carolina took that lead to the 2nd period, but the Black Bears tied the game 38 seconds into the period on a CJ Stubbs goal. The Black Bears capitalized on the power play just under four minutes later from Austin Thompson giving Binghamton a 2-1 lead.

After a five-minute match penalty was called against Gavin Yates, Roman Kraemer wired home a shot from the top of the slot tying the game at two. After the goal from Kraemer, Binghamton scored the next three goals across the final 25 minutes finishing off Game Three with a 5-2 victory and winning a second Commissioners Cup.

Carolina's season comes to an end in the Commissioners Cup Finals for the third straight year.







