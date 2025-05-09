FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

COMMISSIONER'S CUP EDITION

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Ran It Back

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - In front of an over-capacity crowd the Black Bears and Thunderbirds squared off for game three of the Commissioner's Cup Finals. Carolina showed pressure early as they had to win to force game four on Saturday. Gus Ford was able to score the first goal of the night halfway through the period. Shots finished at 11-11 and all 20 minutes were played at 5-on-5.

The Black Bears responded with three goals in the middle period. CJ Stubbs scored 38 seconds into the period, tying the game at 1-1. Austin Thompson gave Binghamton there first lead with a power play goal, but three minutes later, Roman Kraemer tied the game again... Zac Sirtoa scored the final goal of the frame at 15:13 off a beautiful pass from Scott Ramaekers. After 40 the Binghamton Black Bears had a 3-2 lead.

Binghamton put the foot down in the third, scoring two more goals. Blake Tosto delivered the insurance goal and Tyson Kirkby got the exclamation point. Binghamton wins 5-2 and sweeps the series 3-0 for the second straight year.

Binghamton is the first team in league history to go back-to-back as they are the 2025 FPHL Champions!

Carolina's Season Ends in Finals

Thunderbirds fall in Commissioners Cup Final for third straight year

by Brendan Reilly

Binghamton, NY - The Carolina Thunderbirds lost in three games in a best-of-five series in the Commissioners Cup Finals to the Binghamton Black Bears, dropping Game Three, 5-2, on Friday evening at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Carolina struck first in the 1st period 10:37 into the frame. Gus Ford beat Binghamton netminder Connor McAnanama on the backhand to put the Thunderbirds ahead, 1-0. Carolina took that lead to the 2nd period, but the Black Bears tied the game 38 seconds into the period on a CJ Stubbs goal. The Black Bears capitalized on the power play just under four minutes later from Austin Thompson giving Binghamton a 2-1 lead.

After a five-minute match penalty was called against Gavin Yates, Roman Kraemer wired home a shot from the top of the slot tying the game at two. After the goal from Kraemer, Binghamton scored the next three goals across the final 25 minutes finishing off Game Three with a 5-2 victory and winning a second Commissioners Cup.

Carolina's season comes to an end in the Commissioners Cup Finals for the third straight year.







