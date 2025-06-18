The Cap Is Back

June 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears, proud members of the FPHL and the back-to-back Commissioner's Cup champions, are proud to announce the first re-signing of the offseason. Captain, Tyson Kirkby will be returning for his fifth season with the Black Bears.

Kirkby has become a staple in the Black Bears lineup since he joined the team late in the franchise's inaugural season. Since then, Kirkby has now become the franchise leader in Games Played (164), Goals (115), Assists (154), Points (269) and P.I.M. (323). He has served as team captain the last two seasons during the Black Bears back-to-back title runs.

This past season Kirkby was called up twice to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder and Reading Royals, were he scored two goals in one weekend. Kirkby was first on the team in terms of assists (60) and total points (97); he was second in goals scored with 37 setting a new career-high. He would go on to finish second in the FPHL in total points.

In the four postseason runs with Binghamton, Kirkby has produced 14 goals and 15 assists. He scored the final goal of the 2025 season in game three of the Commissioner's Cup Finals vs Carolina. Welcome back Tyson Kirkby!

"I'm excited to be back for another year with the guys, last year was great being the favorites and hopefully we are able to grab another one. Two's a fluke and three is a streak." -Tyson Kirkby

