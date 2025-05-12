Black Bears Run it Back

May 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - In front of an over-capacity crowd the Black Bears and Thunderbirds squared off for game three of the Commissioner's Cup Finals. Carolina showed pressure early as they had to win to force game four on Saturday. Gus Ford was able to score the first goal of the night halfway through the period. Shots finished at 11-11 and all 20 minutes were played at 5-on-5.

The Black Bears responded with three goals in the middle period. CJ Stubbs scored 38 seconds into the period, tying the game at 1-1. Austin Thompson gave Binghamton their first lead with a power play goal, but three minutes later, Roman Kraemer tied the game again... Zac Sirota scored the final goal of the frame at 15:13 off a beautiful pass from Scott Ramaekers. After 40, the Binghamton Black Bears had a 3-2 lead.

Binghamton put the foot down in the third, scoring two more goals. Blake Tosto delivered the insurance goal and Tyson Kirkby got the exclamation point. Binghamton wins 5-2 and sweeps the series 3-0 for the second straight year.

Binghamton is the first team in league history to go back-to-back as they are the 2025 FPHL Champions!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.