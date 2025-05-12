Coach Martinson Returns to Allen

The Athens Rock Lobsters proudly announce that Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson has accepted a new role with the Allen Americans of the ECHL, where he will serve as both General Manager and Head Coach for the 2025-26 season. This marks a return to Allen for Martinson, where he previously captured multiple championships and built one of the ECHL's most dominant programs.

In a fitting capstone to his time in Athens, Martinson was recently honored as the FPHL's Coach of the Year, recognizing his exceptional leadership and success during the Rock Lobsters' inaugural season. Under his direction, Athens quickly became one of the league's most exciting and competitive new franchises, earning respect across the FPHL and building a loyal, energized fanbase.

"Steve Martinson was instrumental in building the Rock Lobsters team from the ground up," said Scott Hull, President of the Athens Rock Lobsters. "His leadership, professionalism, and competitive spirit helped shape our identity in year one. Being named FPHL Coach of the Year is a testament to the kind of impact he made-not just for our team, but for the league as a whole. We were honored to have him behind the bench and wish him nothing but success in his return to the Allen Americans. They're regaining a true legend of the game."

Reflecting on his time in Athens, Martinson shared his appreciation for the community and the team. "We want to thank Spire and ownership for the opportunity to work for a first-class organization. I hate clichés, but Athens has great fans, and my wife and I really enjoyed getting to know a lot of them. The end of the season was heartbreaking, but the journey was really rewarding. One of the best groups of players that I've had the opportunity to coach. It's bittersweet, but we are going back to a place where we have unfinished business," said Martinson.

Martinson's résumé includes over 1,100 professional coaching wins, multiple league championships, and decades of experience behind the bench. His arrival in Athens helped immediately establish a winning culture, a high standard for hockey operations, and a foundation that will serve the Rock Lobsters well into the future.

As he steps into this new chapter with Allen, the Athens Rock Lobsters have already begun the search for a new Head Coach and General Manager of Hockey Operations. The organization is committed to continuing the momentum and legacy Martinson helped establish in year one.







