Thellström Re-Signs on Defense

June 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have announced their first re-signing on the blue line in Swedish defenseman Ludwig Thellström. 2024-25 was his first season in North America.

Thellström dressed in 45 games for Port Huron last year and finished with seven goals and 21 points along with a +16 +/- rating. He also scored the game-winning goal on January 10 against the Dashers Hockey Club.

"We're happy to have Thellström back for the 2025-26 season," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "It was a big loss for us when he had to return home to Sweden late in the season. He's one of our best offensively minded defenseman on the team. He has a rip of a shot from the point that has a way of finding its way through bodies in front of the net. He scored some huge late game goals for us and I expect even better from him building off his success from last season. I know he will continue to work on his game over the summer and come in ready to go and help us win the Commissioner's Cup."

2025-26 will be the 27-year-old's 10th season of professional hockey. Before joining the Prowlers, he played a season for Reims in France's third division, the first time he played for a team from outside of his native Sweden. Thellström spent the bulk of his career in Sweden's Division 2 playing for Åker/Strängnäs HC where he suited up for 142 games over six years and put up 70 points. He also has 35 career games of Hockeyettan experience.

