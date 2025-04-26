Thunderbirds Top River Dragons

April 26, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Columbus River Dragons' dreams of hoisting the Commissioners Cup came to an end on Saturday night in Winston-Salem as Gus Ford scored 8:31 into double overtime to give the Carolina Thunderbirds a 2-1 series win.

Hunter Bersani started the scoring just 24 seconds into the game, putting home a Jestin Somero pass to make it 1-0 River Dragons.

Carolina would fight back on goals from Jan Salak and James Farmer to forge a 2-1 lead early in the third period.

At 11:35 of the third, Justin MacDonald recorded his third goal of the playoffs with a shot that went off the tip of Mario Cavaliere's glove and fell behind the goaltender over the goal line to tie the game up and send it to overtime.

The River Dragons wish to thank their incredibly loyal fans, season ticket holders and corporate partners for a great season, and look forward to 2025-26!

