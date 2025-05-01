Before the Black Bears: Finals vs. Carolina

May 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON - The Black Bears and Thunderbirds will once again meet in the Commissioner's Cup Finals. This marks the second straight year the two franchises clash, and third straight finals appearance for Carolina. Last year Binghamton cruised to a three game sweep of Carolina. Both teams will have to empty the tank in hopes of reaching the promised land, and hoisting the Commissioner's Cup.

The Black Bears faced off in a fiery series with the Port Huron Prowlers last week. Game one was up in Port Huron and the home team came out blazing. They shutout the Black Bears 3-0, and handed them their first playoff loss since 2023. The next night in Binghamton, the home team returned the favor as they blanked the Prowlers in a do or die game two. Goals from Yates, Kirkby, Stone, and Mott as well as three assists from Olivieri were more than enough to force a winner take all game three. The next night on a brink of elimination, the home team came out firing. Goals from Wieber, Olivieri, Stone, Kirkby, and Yates, as well as a second consecutive shutout from McAnanama propelled the Black bears into their second consecutive finals appearance. The Black Bears enter this series 4-1-0 in this season's Commissioner's Cup playoffs.

The Thunderbirds once again battled with the Columbus River Dragons, as one of the league biggest rivalries was renewed. Game one took place in Columbus and the River Dragons came out strong. It was a tight game for most of the night before two empty net goals finished a 4-1 victory for the River Dragons. The series then shifted to Winston Salem for games two and three The Thunderbirds took care of business in game two as they downed Columbus by a final of 4-1. This set up a winner take all game three between the two teams for the second straight season. It was once again Gus Ford in overtime with his first point of the series ending Carolina to their third straight finals. The Thunderbirds come into this series 4-1-0 in this season's Commissioner's Cup playoffs.

Players To Watch

Black Bears - Tyson Kirkby (F) - Kirkby leads by example on this Binghamton team, and has certainly shown up this postseason. Recording two goals in Binghamton's largest games of the season is exactly what we have come to expect from Tyson since he came to the 607. Kirkby has been one of the league's top scorers this year and continues to grow his game when the moments get bigger. Kirkby has never been one to shy away from the bright lights, and now with the entire FPHL watching he looks to lead his Black Bears to their second championship.

Black Bears - Dan Stone (D) - Stone is an unsung hero on this team because of how routine he makes tough defensive plays look. Stone has taken his game to another level this year as his offensive production jumped. He scored two huge goals this past weekend, and continually provides Binghamton a steady blue line presence. Stone is a huge piece to the BInghamton championship puzzle, and with him at his best BInghamton is a tough team to beat.

Thunderbirds - Gus Ford (F) - Ford is the heart and soul of the Thunderbirds offense and without him at his best last, week the team struggled. Gus went the first two games without recording a point. However, with the season on the line, Ford delivered in a huge way. He scored the overtime winner in game three against Columbus for a second straight year.The Thunderbirds will need him at his best if they hope to flip the script and lift their first Comishners Cup in over five years.

Series Statistic

Connor McAnanama stole the show this weekend as he pitched consecutive shutouts in back-to-back elimination games. He has been sensational all year long and Binghamton's goaltending is one of the biggest reasons they claimed first place in the FPHL. McAnanam was also named FPHL goaltender of the year this past week becoming the first player to win the award in franchise history. All three goaltenders have been nothing short of magnificent. Egbert has been reliable anytime the team needed him and has pitched two shutouts this season, C.J. Hapward who came later on as one of the collegiate signees has been a really nice find for Coach Sherwood's club. The Black Bears identity is one of hard work and all three goaltenders show that night-in and night-out.

Schedule

May 2, 7:35 pm at The Winston-Salem Fairground Annex (Winston-Salem, NC)

May 3, 6:05 pm at The Winston-Salem Fairground Annex (Winston-Salem, NC)

May 9, 7:00 pm at The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY)

May 10, 7:00 pm at The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY)*

May 11, 6:00 pm at The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY)*

*If Necessary

Make sure to get your tickets to Game 3 and if needed 4 and 5 by calling the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or online at binghamtonblackbears.com/playoff-tickets.

Can't make it to the game? Have no fear, you can watch online on YouTube at Brooks Hill TV!

