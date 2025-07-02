Thunderbirds Bring Back Buttitta and Kraemer, Sign Davis to PTO's

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have signed captain Jon Buttitta, forward Roman Kraemer and forward Jhuwon Davis to PTO's ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Buttitta, who will enter his eighth season in the FPHL and sixth with Carolina, returns to the Thunderbirds following a 39-point season last year. Buttitta notched his 100th career goal on November 22nd, 2024, against the Columbus River Dragons, and eclipsed 300 points in the FPHL later in the season. The 32-year-old forward sits fourth all-time in franchise history with 259 points, fifth all time in goals with 89, and fourth all-time in assists with 170.

Kraemer, a Moon Township, Pennsylvania, re-signs with Carolina for a third season. Last year, Kraemer totaled 68 points, setting new career highs in goals with 27 and assists with 41. Kraemer finished second on the team in points last year and now looks to build on the prolific campaign in 2025-26.

Davis, who Carolina selected in the 2025 FPHL Dispersal Draft, joins the Thunderbirds after playing in 37 games with Dashers Hockey a season ago. The Detroit, Michigan native scored eight goals and assisted on 12 in 37 games last year with the Dashers. Across his career in the FPHL, Davis has also played for the Danbury Hat Tricks and Blue Ridge Bobcats.

