Bobcats Re-Sign Assistant Captain Carson Andreoli

July 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are excited to announce the return of Assistant Captain Carson Andreoli for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Andreoli, a 6'1", 205-pound forward from Toronto, Ontario, will be entering his third season of professional hockey, following a standout collegiate career at Niagara University. Last season, the gritty two-way forward registered 8 goals, 25 assists, and 118 penalty minutes, showcasing his ability to contribute offensively while playing with intensity and edge.

"Carson is a true leader - from the first day he walked into the Bobcats locker room," said Vice President and General Manager Jimmy Milliken. "His work ethic is second to none, and he's earned a tremendous amount of respect across the league. We believe this could be his breakout season, and we're thrilled to have him back in a Bobcats jersey.

"I'm excited to officially re-sign with Bobcats for the upcoming season. Last year was an incredible experience - through all our ups and downs to our first playoff push in franchise history, we had a ground breaking season and I was extremely proud to be part of such a special group!" Said Andreoli.

"We are continuing to build something great here in Blue Ridge, and I'm grateful to be part of it. The energy in the building every night and the support from the community makes this a place you want to go to battle for. I'm looking forward to building off last season and doing everything I can to help the team succeed. See you soon Bobcats fans!"

Andreoli's return adds more veteran leadership to the Bobcats' growing roster. He joins Danny Martin, Nick Stuckless, Kyle Heitzner, Brandon Reller, Wes Smith, Jordon Kromm, and Lare Pahtayken as players signed to PTOs for the 2025-26 campaign.







