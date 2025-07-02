Biloxi Breakers Announce First Player Trade and Roster Additions Ahead of Inaugural Season

July 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers are making waves with the first official trade of the franchise's new era, sending veteran forward Sam Turner to the Pee Dee Ice Cats (who then dealt him to the Monroe Moccasins) in exchange for forwards Declan Conway and Trey Fischer.

This marks the first major roster move under the Breakers name, as the team begins building a fast, aggressive, and high-energy lineup for the 2025-2026 season.

"I am very excited to get Declan and Trey to Biloxi," said Breakers Head Coach Charlie Pens Jr. "They will fit very well in our system. Declan has proven that he is a point per game player in this league-he's going to be an asset for us on the powerplay. Trey adds a ton of speed to our forecheck and special teams. Both pieces are what we needed on the Breakers. I would like to thank Sam for his tenure here on the coast, and I hope he has a great upcoming season."

Sam Turner, who served as an alternate captain and player-assistant coach during his time on the Gulf Coast, shared a heartfelt message for the fans following the trade:

"I just want to say thank you to all the fans, my teammates, and my coaches over the last 2.5 seasons for making Mississippi such a memorable place to play and for being so welcoming. The friendships made and the people I met during my time in Biloxi made it feel like a 2nd home to me and I will always cherish the time I had there.

I wish Coach Pens and the Breakers nothing but the best in the future and hope hockey can continue to grow and stay in Biloxi; you fans showed that it's a hockey town. Biloxi, Mississippi will always hold a special place in my heart and I'll always be grateful for the experiences, memories, and friendships created. So again, thank you all for all the love and support over the years through the good and the bad. I'll see you all again soon. Until next time #7 Sam Turner"

As the Breakers continue to make bold moves, the team also announced the return of familiar face Timothy Payne, a steady defenseman from Ontario, Canada, who recently returned stateside after playing overseas in the Israel Elite Hockey League. Additionally, the Breakers are thrilled to welcome forward Anton Kalinin, a Russian speedster known for his scoring touch and over-a-point-per-game average.

With more player signings on the way, fans can expect regular roster updates as the Biloxi Breakers gear up for their inaugural season at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this October.

Season Tickets and Group Tickets are on sale! Call our office at 228-731-3399 today for more information to secure your seat and bring your group.

