Hat Tricks Add Tellström from Motor City, Acquire Ponivanov and Sharma from Pee Dee

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks selected forward Mathias Tellström from the Motor City Rockers in the first round of the 2025-26 FPHL Dispersal Draft. Additionally, the Hat Tricks acquired defenseman Ivan Ponivanov and goaltender Rahul Sharma from the Pee Wee IceCats for a second-round dispersal draft pick from Motor City and a dispersal draft selection from the Dashers Hockey Club. Pee Wee is assuming the roster of the now defunct Hockey Club Venom.

F MATHIAS TELLSTRÖM

Tellström, 28, has played the past three seasons in the FPHL, most recently with Motor City, where he appeared in 33 games last campaign. Despite a minus-21 rating, the 6-foot-2 forward recorded five goals, 21 assists, and 26 penalty minutes. He began the season with the Monroe Moccasins, scoring one goal in four games.

The Swedish forward launched his hockey career with Linköpings HC before moving to North America, where he played junior hockey with the Metro Jets of the NA3HL from 2015 to 2017. During his time with the Jets, he racked up an impressive 152 points in 88 games, including a standout 2016-17 campaign in which he posted 77 points in 47 games and helped lead the team to a perfect 47-0-0 regular-season record.

He turned professional the following season in the SPHL, skating in 15 games with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and tallying two goals and one assist before returning to Sweden.

Following two seasons overseas and a two-year hiatus from hockey (2020-22), Tellström returned to North America, signing with the Watertown Wolves for the 2022-23 season. In his first year in the FPHL, he totaled 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 39 games, finishing as one of the team's top point producers.

In 2023-24, he split time between the Port Huron Prowlers and Baton Rouge Zydeco. He recorded three points (one goal, two assists) in five games with Port Huron and added 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 15 games with Baton Rouge.

D IVAN PONIVANOV

Ponivanov, 26, made his FPHL debut last season with the Venom. The 6-foot-1 Russian played in 46 of the team's 53 games, contributing six goals and 12 assists along with 20 penalty minutes. Prior to joining the FPHL, the defenseman spent two seasons in Turkey with Buz Beykoz (37 GP, 13-31-44, 24 PIM), following a COVID-shortened 2020-21 professional season in Russia (9 GP, 3 assists). In 11 games versus the Hat Tricks, the blue-liner registered two goals and four assists.

G RAHUL SHARMA

Sharma, 21, completed his first professional season with a 6-6-1 record and a .890 save percentage in 14 games played. The Canadian netminder started two games against the Hat Tricks, going 1-1 with a .906 save percentage, including a 46-save overtime victory on March 8 in Danbury.

The 6-foot goalie previously posted a .925 save percentage in 17 games with the Bellingham Blazers in the USPHL Premier.







