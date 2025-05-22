Blue Ridge Bobcats Acquire Elite Forward Kyle Heitzner in Major Trade Deal

May 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, are pleased and excited to announce their first trade acquisition of the 2025 offseason ahead of the franchise's third season of play. The club has acquired the player rights to F Kyle Heitzner from the Topeka Scarecrows, who selected him in Wednesday's FPHL Expansion draft from the Columbus River Dragons in a blockbuster trade to start the summer.

The Bobcats also acquired the player rights to two players to be named later from Topeka in exchange for the player rights to F Jakub Volf (who requested a trade) and D Alex Norwinski. Blue Ridge also sent its 8th overall selection in Thursday's Motor City Rockers Dispersal Draft to the Scarecrows as part of the massive deal.

The Bobcats organization would like to thank Jacob and Alex for their dedication and contributions, and we wish them the very best in their future endeavors.

Heitzner, a bruising and skilled centerman, boasts an impressive junior and professional resume. The Orilla, Ontario, Canada native spent his junior career in one of the world's most premier amateur leagues, skating in over 100 career OHL contests over three seasons with the Barrie Colts and Mississauga Steelheads.

The 25-year-old broke into the professional ranks with the SPHL's Quad City Storm in 2021-22. He finished the campaign by helping the FPHL's Watertown Wolves to the 2022 Commissioner's Cup title, posting 9 pts (4 goals, 5 assists) and a +5 plus/minus rating in just 7 games.

"Kyle is a strong centerman who brings the total package," said Bobcats Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka. "He is a strong and smooth skater who has an elite shot and high hockey IQ. He also doesn't shy away from being physical. He is never afraid to drop the mitts and protect his teammates, plus he uses his frame very well to be heavy on the forecheck."

Heitzner's unique mix of skill and toughness have shown throughout his 4-year FPHL career. In just 46 games over that quartet of campaigns, Heitzner has averaged 1.17 points per game. In total, he's racked up a whopping 54 points (27 goals, 27 assists), accrued 102 penalty minutes and posted a +18 plus/minus rating.

Heitzner split last season with three teams, beginning with a return to the Watertown Wolves before moving on to the Monroe Moccasins and eventually finishing the season with the Columbus River Dragons. In the 24-25 campaign, Heitzner suited up in 31 games. He recorded 39 points (21 goals, 18 assists) and racked up 75 penalty minutes.

