Hat Tricks Lose Ratcliffe to Indiana Sentinels

May 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks lost forward Jacob Ratcliffe to the Indiana Sentinels in the 2025-26 FPHL Expansion Draft.

Ratcliffe, 27, spent three seasons with the Hat Tricks, beginning in 2022-23. A native of Canterbury, New Zealand, he was a key contributor to Danbury's 2023 Commissioner's Cup championship. During that title-winning season, he posted 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 19 regular-season games and added 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in 10 playoff contests.

In 119 career games with Danbury, Ratcliffe totaled 113 points (36 goals, 77 assists), including six power-play goals, one shorthanded tally, seven game-winning goals and a plus-25 rating.

The 5-foot-11 winger ranks second in franchise history in assists and set the team's single-season record with 39 assists last season. He also recorded a personal single-season career high with 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists) and reached the 100-point milestone in the FPHL - all with Danbury - on March 8.

In the 2023-24 season, Ratcliffe finished second on the team in scoring with 46 points (15 goals, 31 assists).

Last summer, he returned to his home country and helped lead the Canberra Brave to an AIHL championship. He was named Finals MVP after registering four points (two goals, two assists) in a 5-0 title-clinching victory. He also earned team MVP honors after posting 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 21 games.







