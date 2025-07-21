Scarecrows and Brio Partner up for Veteran of the Game Promotion

July 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







The Topeka Scarecrows of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that along with their amazing partner Brio they will be hosting Veteran of the game for each of their 28 home games to be played at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Brio Premium THC Beverages is proud to present the Veteran of the Game at every Topeka Scarecrows Home game! Each night a veteran will be selected to be recognized as that night's veteran of the game and be acknowledged during our media time out. This is a chance to recognize the brave men and women who have fought for and defended our country brought to you by Brio Nutrition.

Veteran's can be nominated on our website. You'll be asked for the veterans name, phone number, background and your name, email and phone number so we can inform winners. The selected veterans will win 4 tickets to that night and be spotlighted during one of our media timeouts for recognition in the building.

"We have had 'Veteran of the Game' as a staple for teams I have worked for and owned throughout my career. Giving back to those who gave so much to protect this country and our way of life is important and we are very happy that Brio is helping us to bring this tradition to Topeka." Owner Don Lewis said.

Season Tickets and Group tickets (groups are 15+ tickets) are available now with Single Game Seats set to go live in the coming months. If you are interested in Season Tickets or Group Seats please email FPHLTopeka@gmail.com or fill out the form on our website today. Home Opener against the Biloxi Breakers is October 17th and 18th here at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 7:05pm! #ProHockeyisBack







