Winters Signs in Biloxi

July 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have signed defenseman Camden Winters to a PTO for the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

Winters, a 20-year-old left-handed defenseman from Arvada, Colorado, stands at 6'6" and brings a physical, shutdown style of play to the Breakers blue line. He appeared in three professional games at the end of the 2024-2025 season and previously played 111 games in the USPHL Premier, tallying 32 points and 297 penalty minutes.

"Camden is exactly what we've been looking for all summer," said Director of Hockey Operations, Charlie Pens. "He's a 2004 birth year with massive size and surprisingly good hands for a big man. He's got all the tools - he just needs coaching and confidence. He's not afraid to drop the gloves, but we believe we can mold him into a very reliable shut-down defenseman. He just competed at the National American Roller Hockey Championships (NARCh) in California, so we know he's got some finesse, too."

Season tickets are on sale now at www.biloxibreakers.net. Interested in sponsoring the Breakers? Contact ngosline@biloxibreakers.net.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.