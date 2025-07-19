13 Unforgettable Theme Nights this Season

The Athens Rock Lobsters are back for Year 2, and they're bringing even more excitement to The Tank with a jam-packed slate of 13 epic theme nights for the 2025-26 season. From fan-favorite classics to new celebrations, there's something for every member of Crustacean Nation to rally around this year. Here's a look at what you can expect:

Opening Night - October 25th | 7:05 PM

There's nothing like the roar of the crowd on Opening Night! Join us as we kick off another unforgettable season with special player intros, on-ice festivities, and surprises that will set the tone for a year of hard-hitting Lobsters hockey.

Trick, Treat & Defeat - October 31st | 7:05 PM

Halloween hits the ice as The Tank transforms into a spooky spectacular. Come in costume, collect candy, and cheer on the Lobsters as they send their opponents packing. Family-friendly frights and fierce competition - it's a Halloween tradition you won't want to miss.

Military Appreciation Night - November 8th | 7:05 PM

We're proud to honor our service members and veterans with a patriotic night of hockey. Expect ceremonial puck drops by local heroes, camo warmups, and a portion of proceeds supporting veteran programs. It's our way of saying thank you to those who serve.

Teddy Bear Toss - December 21st | 7:05 PM

One of the most heartwarming nights of the year returns! Bring a stuffed animal to throw on the ice when the Lobsters score their first goal - every teddy bear collected goes to local children's hospitals and charities.

New Year's Eve Bash - December 31st | 7:05 PM

Ring in 2026 with your favorite team! After the final horn, stick around for our post-game party with a midnight countdown, balloon drop, and confetti celebration. There's no better way to welcome the new year than with a win and your fellow fans.

NASCAR Night - January 10th | 7:05 PM

Hockey meets horsepower! NASCAR Night will feature local racing legends, pit crew challenges, and racing simulators. Grab your limited-edition racing-themed jerseys and gear up for a high-octane matchup.

Clawdius' Birthday Bash - January 24th | 7:05 PM

Help us celebrate our beloved mascot Clawdius with a birthday blowout for the ages. Expect kid-friendly activities, special guests, and maybe even a giant cake on the concourse!

Pucks & Paws - February 1st | 4:05 PM

Dogs at the rink? Yes, please! Bring your pup to The Tank for a Sunday afternoon full of pet-friendly fun, vendor booths, giveaways, and an on-ice dog parade that's guaranteed to get tails wagging.

Education Day (STEM Day) - February 18th | 10:35 AM

The future of hockey (and science!) comes alive at our special school-day game. Local students will enjoy interactive STEM activities and live demos that make learning as thrilling as the action on the ice.

Stick It To Cancer Night - February 28th | 7:05 PM

A game that's bigger than hockey. Join us as we honor those impacted by cancer with special jerseys, emotional tributes, and proceeds supporting local cancer research and patient care.

First Responders Night - March 14th | 7:05 PM

We're shining the spotlight on the everyday heroes who protect our community. Help us thank local firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement, and medical staff with a night full of recognition and gratitude.

Rodeo Night - April 3rd | 7:05 PM

The Tank goes Western! Dust off your boots for a night of country fun, line dancing, themed games, and maybe even a mechanical bull showdown. Yeehaw!

Star Wars Night - April 4th | 7:05 PM

The Force is strong with this one. Star Wars Night turns The Tank into an intergalactic celebration with character meet-and-greets, themed jerseys, and out-of-this-world entertainment for fans of all ages.

Crustacean Nation, this is your call to mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and get ready to Experience Hockey Differently all season long. Stay tuned to rocklobstershockey.com for tickets, promos, and more surprises for each themed game night.

