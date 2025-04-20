Hat Tricks Season Ends, Defeated by Prowlers in Game 3, 5-3

April 20, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Port Huron Prowlers used three straight goals in the second period to defeat the Hat Tricks, 5-3, in the final game of the Empire Division Semifinals at the Danbury Ice Arena on Sunday. The Hat Tricks were eliminated after dropping Game 1 in Port Huron.

Each team that scored first in the series lost. Danbury squandered a 2-0 lead in Game 1andthe Prowlers lost their 1-0lead,andthe middlegame,on Saturday.

Port Huron forward Bobby Price notched the game-winning goal unassisted in the slot at 13:01 of the second. Price moved the Prowlers ahead by two on his second goal of the game with 3:47 remaining.

Despite taking six penalties in the opening period, the Prowlerswent intothe dressing room on the board. Port Huron forward Reginald Millette scored through traffic from the high slot with 1:51 left in the first, halving Danbury's lead.

Nearly 3 minutes into the middle frame, Prowlers forward Matt Graham tipped home a puck in front to tie the contest at two. Forward Tyler Fox buried a centering pass from the goal line 12 seconds later to put Port Huron in the lead, 3-2, for the first time in the game.

Jacob Ratcliffe, who scored late in the third period in Game 1, tucked home a rebound off co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz's wrist shot at15:41,to bring Danbury within one, 4-3.

Ruiz scored on the power play twice in the first period, the first in front at 3:57 for a 1-0 lead, and ripped home another off an offensive-zone draw at 7:04. The Hat Tricks were 2-for-5 with the man up.

Gleb Bandurkin appeared to have scored on the power play at 1:25 of the second. But a Prowlers challenge confirmed goaltender interference and the goalwas waved off.

Braidan Simmons-Fischer served a high-sticking double minor early in the third, but the Hat Tricks didn't cashin,despite outshooting the Prowlers 14-1 in the first nine minutes.

Danbury's penalty kill held clear in all three opportunities.

Conor McCollum made 25 saves and faced 30 shots.

