A Letter from President Herm Sorcher

April 28, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Dear Danbury Hat Tricks Fans,

A few years ago, I told a friend that something was weighing on my mind - it had me down, but I didn't want to burden my family and friends with it.

That friend gave me the greatest advice that day. He told me I was wrong - that reaching out to my family and friends when I was struggling was exactly what I should do, because they would lift me up.

Following our loss on Sunday, April 20, I felt like we - the Danbury Hat Tricks organization - had let down the greatest fan base in the world.

I struggled with the words for a thank-you letter, and after several conversations with our award-winning director of communications, Doug Lattuca, we decided to write it after the team party on Thursday night. Here it goes:

-----------------------

Thank you for another incredible season of hockey at 1 Independence Way in Danbury.

The passion and energy you bring are unrivaled. There is truly nothing like it. To be part of those 33 nights when we dropped the puck - when you shook this building to its foundation - left me wanting more every time.

I'm not sure how Chappell Roan made it into Danbury, or into a hockey arena for that matter, but I think it was a few kids in Section 106 who connected it to our players. Then our goalies started hugging after wins, followed by the team's postgame wave to the Animal House. I truly loved seeing those moments. After every win, it became must-see stuff - these postgame traditions that grew so naturally, so authentically.

At Thursday night's Farewell Party, the good feelings in the Axe Tricks Lounge were off the charts. You reminded me that family is there for you - win, lose or draw.

I needed that. We all needed that.

Now, we move forward. This summer will be filled with fun events, so we won't have to go too long without seeing each other. And before we know it, October will be here.

When we drop the puck for the 2025-26 season, it's going to be wild. It will mark the Hat Tricks' sixth year - and the 16th season of professional hockey in this city. Let's get ready to blow the roof off the building once again.

As my fellow New Jerseyan Frank Sinatra said, "The best is yet to come," and "You ain't seen nothing yet."

Rabbits Baby!!!

Herm Sorcher | President, Danbury Hat Tricks

