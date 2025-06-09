Nick Niedert Named Hat Tricks Head Coach

June 9, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have announced Nick Niedert as the team's new Head Coach. Niedert becomes the fourth head coach in franchise history and returns to Danbury with a deep connection to the community and extensive professional hockey experience.

Niedert, a longtime goaltender with a 17-year professional career, is no stranger to the Hat City. He was the first player ever signed by the Danbury Whalers in 2010 and played for multiple Danbury-based teams throughout his career. Known for his relentless work ethic, leadership, and passion for the game, Niedert now takes the reins behind the bench.

"Being back in familiar surroundings means a lot," Niedert said. "I understand the expectations that come with the tradition of this town, and I'm looking forward to seeing that passion come alive again. This is a hardworking, honest fan base. If you put in the effort and do your job, they recognize and appreciate it. We're going to be a team the community can rally behind-one they can be proud of."

Niedert appeared in more than 350 professional games across nine leagues, including stints in the FPHL, SPHL, ECHL, and AHL. He won a Commissioner's Cup with the Watertown Wolves in 2015 and made headlines in 2018 with a 38-save performance as an emergency starter for the Reading Royals in the ECHL.

Since retiring, Niedert transitioned into coaching, serving most recently as Head Coach of the Macon Mayhem (SPHL). He is widely respected for his player-first approach, high energy, and deep understanding of the game.

"It's truly an honor to have Nick lead this team back to where it rightfully belongs," former Hat Tricks Head Coach and General Manager Billy McCreary said. "I've known him for nearly my entire life, and I can say without hesitation that there's no one more prepared, more passionate, or more connected to what Danbury represents. He understands the heart and soul of this city-the grit, the pride, and the relentless pursuit of excellence."

President of the Hat Tricks Herm Sorcher added, "This is an exciting time for Danbury Hockey. Nick Niedert was the first player the Danbury Whalers signed in 2010, and now, coming back to Hat City as the Head Coach is an amazing journey. Nick is going to bring excitement, high energy, and an off-the-charts level of passion to this role. The fans are in for a show-and to the rest of the league... buckle up!"

Niedert will assume all head coaching duties immediately as the Hat Tricks prepare for the 2025-26 FPHL season.

