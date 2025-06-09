Chris Paulin Promoted to Associate Head Coach

The Prowlers have announced the promotion of Chris Paulin from assistant coach to associate head coach. There will be no other changes to the coaching staff at this time.

"I am excited to continue working with [Paulin]," said Prowlers general manager and head coach Matt Graham. "Once this past season ended, the number two thing on my list of offseason priorities was to make sure we retained our staff. Namely, get Paulin here full time. Number one on that list will not be disclosed."

"This is a place I consider my second home," Paulin said. "I love the organization and I love the direction of the program. I think we're very close to reaching our goal, which is to win a championship."

Paulin joined Graham and Alex Johnson on the staff during the 2022-23 season following a trade from the Mississippi Sea Wolves. He also made one start in net, a 4-3 win over the Motor City Rockers, while rehabbing from a 2022 knee injury. Paulin has been full-time behind the bench throughout the past two years and will continue to be the main face in that role with Graham and Johnson expected to continue playing.

"This is an opportunity that he has more than earned," Graham said. "The dynamic of our staff is unique and unlike any other. With [Johnson] and myself playing, I have trusted Paulin with many responsibilities that a head coach has. He, Johnson and I work very well together and compliment each other's strengths and deficiencies. He is an incredibly hard worker and his value is immeasurable."

Paulin primarily played his seven-year FPHL career with Port Huron and the Carolina Thunderbirds. Prior to the aforementioned game in 2023, he was a Prowler from 2018-21 and has racked up the fifth-most wins in franchise history. As a Thunderbird, his 21 wins during the 2021-22 season led the FPHL.

"A lot of guys have helped me learn and develop [in this role]," Paulin said. "First and foremost, our head coach Matt Graham. I think tactically speaking, he's extremely advanced and he's helped me grow in that area. Also, getting to know the players and getting feedback from them has been extremely beneficial every year. Our captains Austin Fetterly and Evan Foley have really helped me grow as a coach and connect with guys. That's something I want to continue to work on."

"The growth in his coaching from day one to now is exponential," Graham said. "He has become a better communicator, and his understanding of the game has grown. Pauly is more than ready to be a head coach in this league or another, I am just excited we were able to figure out a way for us all to stay and see through what we started."

With Paulin behind the bench, Port Huron will be back in action this coming October!







