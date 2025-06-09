Blue Ridge Bobcats Sign ACHA Standout Wes Smith

June 9, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, are excited to announce the signing of Wes Smith, an ACHA standout from Cleary University in Michigan.

Smith brings a versatile skill set to the Bobcats, having played both forward and defense throughout his collegiate career. Over the past two seasons as a forward, Smith racked up an impressive 43 goals and 61 assists, proving his scoring ability and playmaking prowess. In the 2022-23 season, while playing on the blue line, he added 7 goals and 21 assists in just 31 games, showcasing his ability to contribute offensively from the back end as well. Smith has been in the Top 8 of scoring in the ACHA for the last 2 seasons

"I'm excited to get going with a team that is on the uptrend and has a lot of potential for the years to come," said Smith.

Head Coach Vojta Zemlicka commented on the signing:

"Wes is a dynamic player who gives us great flexibility. Whether we need him up front or on defense, he can make an impact in both roles. His numbers speak for themselves, and we believe he will transition well to the pro level. We're very excited to have him join the Bobcats."

The addition of Wes Smith is another key piece in the Bobcats' efforts to build a deep and versatile roster for the 2025-26 season.







