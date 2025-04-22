John Krupinsky Honored with 2025 Founders Award

April 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, Conn. - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce that assistant coach John Krupinsky has been named the recipient of the 2025 FPHL Founders Award, recognizing his continued outstanding service and commitment to the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

This marks Krupinsky's second time receiving the prestigious honor, first earning the award in 2020. The Founders Award is presented annually to a person or group for their outstanding service and commitment to the FPHL. This selection is based on a voting process by two (2) representatives from each FPHL member club and then a verification by the FPHL League staff.

To be recognized with this award again is incredibly humbling, Krupinsky said. It's been an honor to work in this league-especially in this city, where hockey means so much to the community. I share this recognition with every player, coach, staff member, and fan I've been lucky enough to work with over the years, as well as all the players and coaches on other teams in the league I've had the pleasure of meeting.

Krupinsky has been with the Hat Tricks organization since its inaugural season in 2019 and has played a vital role behind the bench and with team operations, serving as the manager of player relations and assisting in alumni outreach. His influence has extended far beyond the locker room, helping shape the culture of the team and maintaining strong ties with former players and coaches and the city.

A sergeant with the Danbury Police Department and a lifelong contributor to Danbury's hockey scene, Krupinsky's presence has been instrumental in the team's ongoing success, including its 2022-23 Commissioner's Cup championship.

Johnny is a cornerstone of our team and a leader in every sense of the word, Hat Tricks president Herm Sorcher said. He brings heart, toughness, and integrity to everything he does. This award is a fitting tribute to the incredible impact he's had - not just on the Hat Tricks, but on the entire FPHL community.

Krupinsky has served behind the bench for the Danbury Mad Hatters, Whalers, and Titans, working under six different head coaches during his tenure. He also contributed behind the scenes with the Danbury Trashers during their 2004-06 run. Throughout his career, Krupinsky has become one of the most respected and enduring figures in Danbury's hockey history.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.