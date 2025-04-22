Team Farewell Event: Thursday, April 24, 7-9PM

DANBURY - As the Danbury Hat Tricks wrap up their fifth season, fans are invited to join the players and staff for a special Team Farewell Event on Thursday, April 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Axe Tricks Lounge on the second floor of the Danbury Ice Arena.

The evening will celebrate another year of building on Danbury's proud hockey history. Supporters of all ages are welcome to attend, meet the players, and take part in the send-off ahead of the offseason.

The bar will be open, and food will be available to snack on throughout the evening. The send-off will also feature a silent auction of game-used gear and the winners of our recent black jersey auction can pick up their jerseys!

No RSVP is required. Just show up and enjoy!

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, April 24

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Location:Axe Tricks Lounge, Danbury Ice Arena

Come celebrate the players and staff who made our 5th season so memorable before they depart for the summer.

