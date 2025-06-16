Meet the Staff Event Thursday, June 26

DANBURY - Join the Danbury Hat Tricks for a special Meet the Coaches Event on Thursday, June 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Down the Hatch (292 Candlewood Lake Rd, Brookfield, CT) as we begin a new chapter ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The evening allows our fans their first opportunity to meet the new Hockey Operations team, including new head coach and former Danbury goaltender Nick Niedert, and reconnect with the Hat Tricks office staff ahead of what promises to be another exciting year in the Hat City!

Fans of all ages are encouraged to come out, enjoy a summer evening by the lake, and get to know the faces working behind the scenes to build a winning team on and off the ice.

RSVPs are required - please email herm@danburyhattricks.com to reserve your spot.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Thursday, June 26

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Down the Hatch, 292 Candlewood Lake Rd, Brookfield, CT

RSVP: herm@danburyhattricks.com

Come meet the staff shaping the future of Hat Tricks hockey!

The 2025-26 season is right around the corner-and season tickets will be on sale soon! To learn more about our ticket packages, email herm@danburyhattricks.com.







