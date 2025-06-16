Veteran Coach Gary Graham Tapped to Lead Pee Dee IceCats in Inaugural FPHL Season

June 16, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







Florence, S.C. - With the launch of a new professional hockey franchise in Florence, South Carolina, the Pee Dee IceCats have named longtime coach Gary Graham as the team's first head coach and general manager ahead of the 2025-26 Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) season.

Graham brings over a decade of coaching experience across several leagues, levels, and countries. His background includes more than 300 career wins, multiple championships, and a strong reputation for player development, team identity, and culture-building. His hiring is an early and meaningful step in establishing Pee Dee's foundation both on and off the ice.

"We're proud to have someone with Gary's knowledge, intensity, and character leading our team into its first season," said Team Owner Parker Moskal. "We talked a lot about who we wanted to be, not just a team that shows up, but one that sets a standard for how we compete, how we train, and how we carry ourselves in the community. Gary checks every one of those boxes."

As both head coach and general manager, Graham will take the lead in building the IceCats from the ground up, overseeing not only day-to-day bench operations but also scouting, recruiting, and player development. His dual role underscores the franchise's commitment to a unified vision on and off the ice.

Coaching Experience That Spans the Hockey Map

Graham has coached at nearly every level of junior and professional hockey, with stops in the ECHL, SPHL, USHL, VHL (Russia), and the EIHL (United Kingdom). His résumé includes championship success as both a head and assistant coach.

In 2013, he won a President's Cup Championship in his first head coaching job with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the SPHL, a team he returned to for the past two seasons before accepting the Pee Dee job. Between those stints, he served as head coach of the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL) from 2013 to 2019, guiding the team to five playoff appearances in six seasons and building a consistent, winning culture. Notably, Graham led the Komets to multiple 40+ win seasons during his tenure.

Earlier in his career, Graham also helped deliver championships as an assistant with the Indiana Ice (USHL) and Fort Wayne Komets in the now defunct Central Hockey League, gaining valuable experience mentoring young talent.

Global Insights and Olympic Prep

Graham's work has also extended beyond North America. In 2019, he took the helm of ORG Beijing in the Russian-based VHL, where he played an instrumental role in developing Chinese national players ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics. He returned stateside for a season to the U.S. as head coach of the Omaha Lancers (USHL) before heading back overseas after he accepted a position with the Nottingham Panthers in the EIHL.

This blend of pro, junior, and international experience has helped shape Graham's coaching philosophy, one that emphasizes accountability, structure, and trust in the process.

Graham Ready To Build From Day One

"I'm incredibly excited to be part of building something from the ground up here in Pee Dee," said Graham. "This is a passionate sports region, and we're going to put together a team that reflects that, hardworking, gritty, and committed to each other. We're not just here to fill a schedule; we're here to win, and we're going to earn the respect of this league and this community one shift at a time."

Known throughout the hockey world for his detail-oriented approach and emphasis on team buy-in, Graham says his goal is to instill a culture that puts the group ahead of the individual, and one where players take pride in the jersey.

Moskal: "We Want To Build Something That Lasts"

For Moskal, who's helped lead the franchise's formation over the past year, the focus is on sustainability, not just wins.

"From day one, our mission has been to build a team that's tough, resilient, and proud to wear the Pee Dee name," Moskal said. "Gary Graham is a coach who brings all of that and more. His teams are hard-nosed, disciplined, and they don't back down. That's exactly the kind of identity we want as a new franchise, and exactly the kind of hockey our fans are going to love."

"We're not easing into this league. We're coming in with purpose," he added. "With Gary behind the bench, we're going to be a team that stands up for each other, competes every night, and makes Pee Dee a tough place for opponents to play."

Looking Ahead

The IceCats will begin assembling their inaugural roster this summer and are expected to hit the ice in October. As head coach and general manager, Graham will shape every facet of the team's identity, from systems and style of play to locker room culture and personnel decisions.

For Moskal, it's not just about bringing pro hockey back to the Pee Dee, it's about doing it the right way.

"We're laying the groundwork for something bigger than a season," he said. "We're laying the groundwork for a hockey culture that lasts."

For more information on the Pee Dee IceCats, including season tickets and merchandise, visit PeeDeeIceCats.com or follow @PeeDeeIceCats on social media.







