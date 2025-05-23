Pee Dee IceCats Unveil Bold New Logo and Jersey Set for Upcoming Season

May 23, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Florence, SC - Pee Dee IceCats are proud to unveil its brand-new logo and jersey set, ushering in a bold new era for the franchise. The announcement marks a significant moment in the team's identity and branding, showcasing a fierce, modern visual aesthetic that reflects the energy and passion of our new team and our fans.

The primary logo, featured on the Dark Home Jersey, is a powerful, roaring lion rendered in electric shades of blue and red against a sharp neutral black backdrop. With bold lines and an intense expression, the lion represents strength, courage, and dominance, perfectly embodying the team's on-ice mentality.

The Away White Jersey introduces a dynamic secondary logo: a charging lion wielding a hockey stick, poised mid-attack. The design exudes motion and aggression, symbolizing our relentless pursuit of victory. Complemented by a crisp color scheme of navy, sky blue, and silver accents, this jersey blends modern sports aesthetics with classic hockey tradition.

"Our new look is more than just a design, it's a declaration," said team owner Parker Moskal. "This identity represents who we are: bold, fearless, and committed to leaving everything on the ice. We couldn't be more excited to share it with our fans, who are the heartbeat of this team."

The Alternate Jersey has a bold and modern look, primarily in a bright blue color. The standout feature is the central chest logo, which depicts a stylized lion claw integrated with a palmetto tree and crescent moon, clear nods to South Carolina symbolism. The logo is slashed by red claw marks, adding a fierce, aggressive touch. The sleeves are light gray from the elbow down, with navy and red striping at the upper arm for contrast.

The Legacy Alternate Jersey features a classic, vintage-inspired design. It is primarily navy blue & gray with light blue and white accents. The chest prominently displays "Pee Dee IceCats" in retro-style script across a sash banner, giving it a nostalgic feel. The shoulders are a light gray, while the sleeves and hemline feature multiple horizontal light blue and white stripes.

"Designing these uniforms has been one of the most exciting parts of launching this franchise. It's more than just colors and logos, it's about creating an identity that reflects the pride, passion, and culture of Pee Dee. The support from this community has been incredible, and we're just getting started." Said Team Owner Parker Moskal. "I'm thrilled for what's ahead, and we'll be sharing some big announcements on key staff next week."

The jerseys will debut in the upcoming season, and be available with customizations for preorder soon.







