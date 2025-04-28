Mississippi Pro Hockey Needs a Name

April 28, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Mississippi Professional Hockey of the Federal Prospects Hockey League is looking to the community to help rebrand their professional hockey team before their fourth season in the FPHL.

After three seasons under the previous ownership group, it was important to the new owners to have a fresh start. As hockey continues here on the Gulf Coast it will be a product that the city and fans can truly claim as their own.

New team name submissions will be accepted beginning on Monday April 28th at the current website, mississippiseawolves.com. After a two-week nomination period ending Sunday May 11th, the name submissions will be narrowed down to 5 and then put out to the community for an area wide vote beginning on May 19th and ending on June 1st. The team will reveal the new team name, logo, and jersey design live at a press conference on June 2nd,2025.

Owner Chris Bryniarski was quick to share his excitement about the rebrand. "We are thrilled to announce our rebranding efforts as we aim to assemble a competitive, winning team on the ice at the Coliseum. Our primary focus is to rejuvenate all aspects of hockey on the Gulf Coast. We value everyone's input on how to start this new chapter, and our initial step is giving our cherished hockey team a brand-new name. I'm eager to share more exciting developments that will unfold this summer and into the winter months. Hockey is BACK and VIBRANT!"

Be sure to join us at the Press Conference on June 2nd at 1 pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and don't forget you can guarantee your spot today with great season ticket deals! For tickets email us at Danielle@mississippiseawolves.com or call 228-999-8333.

